Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Fine Dining Restaurant

You would think Sydneysiders' appetites for fine-dining restaurants would have all but disappeared this year, what with the constant hikes on interest rates and every other thing we have to pay for. But if 2023’s openings are anything to go by, when it comes to exceptional and yes, exy dining experiences, us Sydneysiders can’t eat them up fast enough.

From opulent French brasseries to X-factor Mediterranean grills and NYC-style steakhouses, restaurant openings on the finer ends of the scale have dominated this year. And heck, we’re here for it (even if we’re broke).

Sydney’s fine dining landscape is not what it used to be (we reckon it’s changed for the better) and our nominees are anything but stuffy and pretentious. Sure, some of them still have white tablecloths and bow-tied waiters, and we believe there’s absolutely a time and a place for them. And all of them have a brilliant food and drink offering, as well as experienced, intuitive waitstaff, and charming atmospheres.

Though, what we’re really talking about here are restaurants that fit under the ‘special occasion’ category. Those kinds of restaurants you have saved on your phone for your next event, and ones you may need to save for. The ones you visit for life’s joyful moments, whether that’s a birthday, anniversary or promotion – or, when you feel like throwing caution to the wind, going all out and ordering a second bottle of wine (we love those nights).

If life is about spending time with your loved ones, and creating shared experiences, these restaurants below are the ones we want to be at.