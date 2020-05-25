Food, booze, takeaway, delivery – who's doing what and how to get it

When “non-essential” businesses and services closed on Monday, March 23, restaurants and cafés were restricted to takeaway and home delivery only. On Friday, May 15, they were allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of ten patrons. While many of our favourite spots are offering sit-down dining again, they are also still doing takeaway and delivery. Other restaurants have decided not to reopen their dine-in service until restrictions are relaxed further, and takeaway remains their only form of business for now.

Despite drastic staff cuts and an unprecedented downturn in trade, our city’s hospitality workforce is still proving how resourceful, supportive and proactive it can be, from heat-and-eat options that you finish at home, to pre-prepared freezer meals and produce boxes direct from their suppliers. And while restrictions are still in place, ordering takeaway remains the best way to support our favourite restaurants and cafés.

Below is a by-no-means exhaustive list of the venues making it incredibly easy for you to continue showing your support (in alphabetical order). Please understand that circumstances are changing constantly and everyone is doing their best to keep up. Check the social media accounts of your favourite venues for the most up-to-date information.

This intimate deg-only diner in Surry Hills has launched ‘Arthur To-Go’, a collection of rotating $40 meals for two the Arthur team likes to cook at home. Think lasagne with pork and tomato ragù, cottage pie or housemade duck sausages with mash. Click here to view the full menu and place an order.

You can place an order on this respected CBD Japanese restaurant's website for pick-up, then drive up to Chifley building and the staff will run it out to you. And yes, you can even pick a bottle of sake to go with it.

One of Surry Hills' favourite local hangouts recently relocated to Randwick and is offering both drive-by pick-up and free contactless home delivery (to Randwick, Kingsford, Daceyville, Coogee and Maroubra) for lunch and dinner. The menu features classic antipasti, housemade pastas and Roman-style pizza by the slice. There's also a children's menu and a $50 family pack for four.

Redfern's most happening wine bar has re-opened Wednesdays through Saturdays as 'Bart Mart', so that you can stock up on beer, wine, takeaway snacks and cook-at-home meals. Check the venue's Instagram page for details.

This Marrickville Middle Eastern restaurant will remain open for takeaway until 11pm Tuesday through Sunday, but will also be offering delivery meals like a slow-roasted lamb shoulder with roasted vegetables, Cypriot rice and tzatziki. Check the Instagram account for what's cooking and call 02 9569 3161 to place an order.

The extensive 'Bathers' at Home' menu offers everything from fresh pasta and pizza dough so that you can cook at home, to pantry staples like olive oil and granola. There are also fancy family meals for four available and yes, even whole cakes. Orders can be placed between noon and 8pm on 02 8350 5873.

Our Time Out Food Awards winner for Best New Restaurant is no stranger to takeaway, but home delivery is now an option, as well. You can browse the menu and order from the restaurant's website, which includes hits like the clam and mortadella pizzas, in addition to essentials like bread, coffee, beer and wine. And, while you're there, you can donate to the 'Slice of Life' initiative, which is providing slices to unemployed hospitality workers in this challenging time.

The group behind four of Sydney's most esteemed restaurants – Bentley Restaurant and Bar, Cirrus, Monopole and Yellow – is offering "almost ready" multi-course menus from each of their establishments. The meals stay true to each of the venues' distinct styles and cost between $80-$110. If you're on the prowl for something plant-based, it's worth noting that Yellow's is entirely vegan. All-star sommelier Nick Hildebrandt has also put together wine pairings from his phenomenal cellar, so you can really live it up.

Darlo’s late-night cheese and pasta specialist is still up and running. Visit the restaurant’s website to view the selection and call 0499 052 201 to place an order for pick-up or delivery within a 5km radius.

Takeaway and home delivery (within a 5km radius) from this Newtown locals' favourite are both available, so you can relish those polenta chips, pecan pâté and fried chicken from the comfort of your couch. View the menu here, and place an order on 02 9557 7699.

Yes indeed, you can now get this Darlinghurst mainstay's signature cacio e pepe and the 1.5-kilogram wheel of cheese to prepare at home. If you prefer to let them do the cooking, you can call for the likes of cured meats, pastas and tiramisù Thursday through Saturday. Head to their website for more details or to place an order.

Burgers of all shapes and sizes from this Chatswood local are on offer for both lunch and dinner via online delivery partners, or by calling 02 8094 8822.

Pasi Petänen's Newtown newcomer has transformed into a makeshift bakery. Each week, between 9am and 1pm on Friday through Sunday, a rotating line-up sweet and savoury treats like the famous potato and molasses bread, black pudding sausage rolls and liquorice carrot cakes line the counter until they sell out. No pre-orders, no cash payments, just Scandinavian-accented baked goodness.

This popular pit stop for cold-pressed juices and healthy eats has launched an 'Immunity Booster' quarantine care package, which includes 15 fruit and vegetable juices and a pack of Ovvio tea for $95. Pick one up or order over the web to have it delivered.

The Surry Hills outpost of this Melburnian institution is offering takeaway for the first time ever, daily, between 4-9pm. Either call in or order via the website.

The fridges and shelves are stocked with the essentials you know and love at this Newtown standby – cheeses, cured meats, olive oil, hot sauce, tinned fish, Cornucopia eggs and more. They're also offering pantry staples, cans of housemade soup, sandwiches and ready-made meals, as well as the entire range of those famous tinned cocktails and wines from their killer list. Pop-in or place an order for delivery on the website.

All the wine from the incredible list at this cosy Potts Point hangout has been made available at retail prices. In addition, they are selling $100 hampers stocked with local organic produce from the Vegetables Box and Pocket City Farms, as well as housemade pasta, eggs, bread and even bog roll. Email hello@dearsainteeloise.com before 4pm Thursday to place an order, or drop by between 3-8pm daily.

This new family-owned Strathfield restaurant only opened in January, and is forging ahead with a giant menu of Indian classics, available for both takeaway and contactless delivery via online partners.

Our first branch of one of Melbourne's most popular pizzerias is preparing the entire menu for takeaway. Give them a call on 02 9211 1507 to place an order.

These sandwiches have a reputation. You can still grab that epic mi goreng toastie from this CBD favourite or order delivery via online partners..

Place your order directly at this dumpling empire's World Square, Chatswood Central Park and Miranda locations and receive 15% off. They're also offering frozen portions of noodles, buns and dumplings for you to prepare at home. For more details, check out their website.

This newish pint-sized Bondi Road trattoria has always offered takeaway, but it's introduced a take-home selection of housemade pastas ($7 for 120-150 grams) like gnocchi and casarecce, as well as a range of sauces, from Bolognese to duck or mushroom ragùs ($8-$11 for 100-150 grams) for you to prepare in your own kitchen. To order, call 02 9130 1501 a half hour ahead of your pick-up time.

Tried and true favourites from this acclaimed Chippo eatery – like the wood-fired sourdough bread; potato rolls with kefir cream and trout roe; leftover sourdough ice cream – are available for pick-up from Thursday through Saturday, in addition to some pretty darn smart dinners for two along the lines of garam masala claypot fish or wood-fired malted pitas with smoked lamb shoulder. Menus go live a week in advance, and orders must be placed through the website.

Potts Point's beloved neighbourhood Cantonese restaurant is offering kerbside pick-up and free home delivery of its full menu to both Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay. Expect steamed buns, spring rolls, dumplings and the likes of salt-and-pepper squid, mapo tofu and more. You can save 10% by ordering directly via phone on 02 8668 4424 or WhatsApp on 0421 523 551.

The long-standing CBD wine bar is offering produce boxes and mystery six packs of wine from the extraordinary cellar – packed personally by owner/sommelier/2020 Time Out Bar Awards Legend Award winner, Stuart Knox. You can place an order on the website.

Lennox Hastie's fire-powered Surry Hills restaurant is now 'Fireshop', an online marketplace offering fresh produce, almost-ready meals, a range of housemade sauces and even firewood for upping your grill game at home. Order online and pick-up at the restaurant – where you can also pick out a bottle of wine or two from the cellar.

The fast-casual Italian giant has launched 'Gourmet Grocer & Home Chef' service, offering free home delivery to the Eastern Suburbs, South Sydney, Sutherland Shire, the Sydney CBD, Inner West, North Sydney, Manly and Brookvale. In addition to a full-fledged grocery selection, there are fresh meals to prepare at home – soups, pizza bases, pastas and sauces – and a substantial beer, wine and liquor selection.

'Grill'd Delivery' is the burger chain's very own delivery service, which eliminates the third-party markups and brings the full menu of burgers, chips, salads and drinks directly to your doorstep. You can order through the app or directly over the website. Sign up to the loyalty program and you can receive 50 per cent off your order and free delivery until April 12.

The catering arm of this Alexandria mega café can brighten your day and your dining table by delivering cakes of all shapes and sizes right to your door. We're talking everything from Black Forest to red velvet, banana, caramel chiffon and more.

Same-day delivery is now available within a 25-kilometre radius of this urban cellar door in Chippendale, which also happens to boast an extravagant selection of cheese, charcuterie and other premium goods (hello, Russian caviar) to go along with the wines. Members of the cellar door team are also hosting complimentary video calls for virtual wine tastings. Visit the website for more details.

The recently reinvented Newtown fixture has created a whole new menu with crowd favourites like miso eggplant and their excellent smoked pork jowl alongside more classic hits like roast chook. Natural-leaning wines from the list are also on offer. Have a look at the menu here, and place an order for pick-up by calling the restaurant directly. Delivery via online partners is an option, too.

Our 2018 Time Out Food Awards People's Choice winner is still plating up all the Malaysian classics you know and love, as well as family-style vac-packed meals to keep in the freezer for a rainy day. Over at their new Town Hall location, a $15 menu featuring timeless go-tos like nasi goreng, char kway teow and Hainanese chicken rice is up for grabs. Both outlets are offering takeaway and home delivery, and you can check out menus here.

Henry Deane

Recreate a restaurant quality meal at home with the Eat with Henry dining packs, designed by new Head Chef Cian Mulholland (previously of Momofuku). The kits are $40 for for one person or $70 for two, and include two courses that require just a little bit of finishing off before serving. Mains include grilled pork neck and steamed whole snapper, with the option to add the rooftop bar's stellar cocktails for $20. The packs are available for pickup Thursday through Sunday from noon-6pm. Orders must be placed at least one day before by calling 0432772976.

A fixture at markets across the city, the Hopper Pan has temporarily transitioned from food stall to ready-made and frozen meal pick-up and delivery, offering a host of Sri Lankan short eats and curries. Check out their website for more information.

This Woollahra Italian restaurant is dishing up takeaway hits like arancini, Bolognese and risotto, and offering boxes of fresh produce and pantry goods. The wine cellar is now online, too. Click here to scope out the full selection.

Hit up this modern Bondi izakaya for vegan ramen and gyoza. But most importantly, the team has put together highball and cocktail kits for you to concoct with the spirits you have tucked away in the liquor cabinet.

This family-owned Japanese eatery in Canley Vale is ladling up tonkotsu and tori ramens, as well as udon, curries and donburi and packing up all manner of classics like agedashi tofu, karaage chicken and gyoza from its extensive menu. All takeaway orders will receive a 10% discount and can be placed by calling 02 9755 5549.

Our 2019 Restaurant of the Year is giving the people exactly what they want – pretty much the entire menu wrapped up and ready to go. There are no hoppers, unfortunately, but practically everything else is on offer. If you're more the make-at-home type, frozen family-style curries are also available, along with a whole range of goods, from jars of pickles and spiced nuts to the restaurant's housemade spice blends and an array of hard-to-find Sri Lankan specialities like coconut vinegar and Maldive fish. Order here.

A new project from LuMi head chef Federico Zanellato and former Oscillate Wildly head honcho Karl Firla was meant to open up in Angel Place at the end of March, but has been put temporarily on hold due to the ongoing restrictions and regulations in place. That hasn't stopped the two from putting together some pretty extravagant multi-course menus along the lines of what you'd expect from two of the city's top talents. Ordering is done via the website for pick-up at the restaurant each week.

Craving dumplings? Lotus has you covered. The dumpling empire has launched 'Lotus at Home', which is offering both fresh and frozen parcels in addition to an extensive list of Chinese headliners, which even includes live seafood and banquet menus for up to six people. Place your order online for pick-up or have it delivered thanks to online partners.

The entire Aussie-focused natural wine list is available for retail prices, and there are $15 pre-batched Negronis and $5 tinnies available to take home, too. As for food, they're dishing up lasagne, charcuterie and burrata to go with it. Pop by the Darlo laneway stayer between 3-8pm, Monday through Saturday for pick-up. Home delivery is also available within a 3km radius.

Staples from the Italian institution's menu (tagliolini alla granseola, FTW) are currently available for pick-up at 25% off regular prices. Orders can be placed from noon-8pm by calling 02 9380 5996 or via email at info@lucios.com.au, with pick-up commencing at 5.30pm.

You can treat yourself to the handiwork of one of Sydney's best pastry chefs by popping into this Clovelly pâtisserie, or visiting the website to place an order for home delivery.

This 24-hr Neutral Bay café isn't going anywhere soon. They've reduced opening hours to 3pm-3am, but you'll be able to get all manner of eggs in the AM, salads, burgers and sandwiches from the extensive menu to take away or have delivered via online partners..

Sydney's most queued-for roti, satays and curries, along with the rest of the menu are all available for takeaway at both the Haymarket and Chatswood locations. Orders can be placed via the Mamak app or by phone on 02 9411 4411 (Chatswood) or 02 9211 1668 (Haymarket).

Both the Randwick and Surry Hills branches of the popular pizzeria and cocktail bar are still open and offering a concise menu for takeaway and home delivery. There's a 15% discount on all orders placed for pick-up, and there are frozen pizzas available for $12-$15, as well. Ring 02 9398 8061 (Randwick) or 02 9357 3838 (Surry Hills) to get yet yours.

The hospitality heavyweights have rolled out 'Merivale at Home', a whole new delivery branch of the business offering cook-at-home meals for two from some of the most popular restaurants from the portfolio, including Fred's, Mr Wong, Bert's and Totti's. There are paired beverage packs with cocktails and wine available, too, and if you prefer to do the cooking yourself, you can stock your fridge and pantry with goods from tip-top suppliers. Slowly but surely, other venues – including Mr Wong, Totti's and the Paddington – are entering the fray with straight-up takeaway and home delivery from newly designed custom menus if you don't feel like doing the cooking yourself.

The Midnight Special

Need a cocktail to get you through your next Zoom party or just want a way to chill out on a Tuesday? You can get bottled classics like the Negroni, Boulevardier, Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini to take away or delivered to your door, as well as the Midnight Special's own concoctions, like the Chic Rum Old Fashioned, Ice-T and Smoking Gun (made with rum, whisky and a toasted piece of cassia bark). They come with garnishes, as well as ice trays and glassware to buy. Need snacks with that? The bar has teamed up with Two Providores (who supply Quay, so you know they know what they're doing) to put together a snack box filled with cheese,w one, olives, cocktails and beer. Order via the website.

They've temporarily closed, but you're still able to get your hands on the restaurant's food boxes, which include a selection of produce from the restaurant's providores, as well as meat or seafood and pantry essentials. You can even add a bottle of wine or three.

For a sumptuous Indian feast, look no further than Nilgiri's. Check out their menu here and order online for takeaway and delivery.

Glebe's newest wine bar is offering a range of wines as well as pre-batched cocktails. There's a range of $5 snacks to go along with them, too – cured meats, anchovies, baguettes and the link. Order by calling 02 9571 9292, and you can arrange for delivery if you live within a five-kilometre radius.

North Bondi Fish

Order yourself some fresh fish, and pretend you're eating it by the ocean. If you have a group to feed, the family pack includes four tiger prawns, salt and pepper calamari, fish and chips, fish curry, cos and egg salad and gelato for dessert. It runs $155. You can also get bottled cocktails, in either 100ml or 500ml sizes. Call the restaurant on 02 9130 2155 or visit the website.

Nour

Main meals curated by the chefs at this five-star Surry Hills modern Middle Eastern eatery, all between $15-$20, can be delivered to your place by ordering from the website. There are $79 market boxes on offer, too.

Neutral Bay's destination pub and home to one of Sydney's most beloved beer gardens is offering takeaway steaks and schnitzels at local butcher prices, as well as a condensed menu for pick-up that includes a truffle toastie, duck nachos and a pork katsu burger.

'Ode Bunker' is the new takeaway service from the Bondi Road cubby, with fresh pasta packs and focaccia on offer, as well as a compact menu of hearty Italian fare – think broccoli soup or baked cannellini beans in sugo. Call 02 9130 2894 to place an order, or message @ode.bondi on Instagram.

Pick-up and delivery for lunch and dinner from this Sicilian restaurant in Chippendale's Central Park precinct are both available. View the full menu here, and call 02 9281 1500 to place an order.

Score dishes like salt-cod fritters, potato gnocchi cacio e pepe and the revered burger for both takeaway and home delivery from the longstanding Summer Hill local. There's a variety of heat-at-home meals available, too, with proposed wine pairings from the restaurant's list and pre-batched cocktails to boot. Order directly via the restaurant's website.

The venerable Surry Hills pasta emporium remains open for pre-packaged housemade organic pastas and sauces, but if you'd like the crew to do the hard yards, you can order the dinner menu to take away or have delivered to your home, along with a bottle from the Italian wine list Tuesday through Sunday between 5.30 and 8.30pm. Ring 02 9212 1069 or order online here.

This newish kid on Ashfield's café block has gone the extra mile and started its very own breakfast club. You'll receive all the essential ingredients with some of the elements pre-prepared by the café's chefs and from there, you and your mates can cook up a breakfast for four. The boxes change each week and have so far included hot cross pancakes, Anzac waffles and a poached egg and avo smash with labneh. Four café drinks of your choice are included, as well as ingredients sourced from other small local businesses. Order here.

This Petersham pub's made a huge menu available for takeaway and delivery, so that you can now enjoy burgers, barbecue and other pub classics. There's also a huge range of booze to choose from – including natural wines, RTDs, pre-batched cocktails, bottles of spirits, slabs of beer and litre jugs of craft brews filled fresh to order from the tap.

This Central American Bondi restaurant has introduced a meal kit menu. Each pack is kitted out with the ingredients needed to prepare a meal in thirty minutes or less, for maximum freshness. They're also partnering with online retailer Different Drop for handy wine pairings.

What began as a Sydney Vegan Market stall is now a home delivery service that's 100% plant-based and plastic-free. Expect comfort classics like risotto, casserole, tagine, shakshuka and more.

Vegans in search of Italian need not look any further than this Bondi Road outpost for all things plant-based and pasta-focused. The Bondi Road bolthole's sought-after gnocchi is available to be picked up and delivered, along with a host of antipasti like arancini and polenta chips, but if you'd prefer to live large, you can add a one-kilo lasagne to your cart. Order here.

Much like sister restaurant, Ester, Poly is posting a menu of weekly takeaway specials available to be ordered in advance, in addition to a steady list of daily items including the epic fried potato in salted egg-yolk sauce and a harissa-spiced lamb pie for two. And because Poly wouldn't be Poly without wine, you'll find plenty of it for sale, too. Order via the website and pick-up at the venue.

The distillery isn't operating and the gin bar ain't open, but the online shop sure is – and with every gin order, you'll receive a 200ml bottle of hand sanitiser.

All the menu items at one of North Bondi's busiest cafés are available for takeaway via the Hey You app.

Order Latin American riffs on classics like lasagne, as well as wood-fired pork belly or salmon and those to-die-for fried Brussels sprouts for pick-up or home delivery, Tuesday through Saturday. There are also paired wine packs to go along with it. Details here.

Score staples from the CBD party palace's menu (yes, even the crab spaghetti in a bag!) via online partners, but hit the website if you want cook-at-home meals, ready-to-go cocktails, wines delivered to your place and party-at-home packages featuring playlists from their resident DJs.

This rustic Italian eatery in Woolloomooloo has made the entire menu available for pick-up and is selling pasta and sauces if you pop by, but if you'd rather stay at home, the team will deliver to Potts Point, Woolloomooloo and Darlinghurst between 5.30-8.30pm. Call 02 9331 8566 to order.

Drop by this pocket-sized CBD pasta and wine bar for DIY pasta kits to cook at home and a bottle of something from the killer list of minimal-intervention Italian drops at retail prices between 4-7pm on weekdays.

All the noodle soups you know and love from Redfern's ramen poster child are available for pick-up at both the Regent Street original and new Randwick locations via the website.

Newtown's motorcycle-repair-shop-cum-ramen-ya is still open for pick-up and home delivery. Have a look at the menu here, and place your order by calling 02 9550 3891 or jumping on the website.

Cuts of exceptional beef from some of the country's top producers, typically reserved exclusively for this Art Deco steak temple, are now available for you to order directly through Fine Food Vault for same-day delivery.

The Potts Point cocktail bar has you covered for dinner and drinks for both takeaway and home delivery. To eat, there's a selection of comforting mains like beef bourguignon and green-bean casserole for $20 a pop. On the drinks front, you'll find $15 pre-batched Roosevelt Cocktails; classics like Negronis, Margaritas and Manhattans in 700ml format; and if you're wanting the full-blown bar experience, cocktail equipment and bespoke glassware to hire. Call 0423 203 119 to place your order.

This Leichhardt pub is changing gears and temporarily resurfacing as a convenience store, with dry goods, fresh produce as well as beer, wine and spirits all available for takeaway.

Feel like some top-flight fish? Read more about the 'Mr Niland at Home' initiative here.

Brekky rolls, burgers and bowls are the orders of the day at this Surry Hills café that's made the whole menu available for takeaway between 7am and 3pm, Monday through Friday.

While the pint-sized, family-owned Surry Hills Korean eatery has adopted a more simplified menu, you'll still find favourites like mandu, kimchi pancakes, fried chicken and bulgogi available for both takeaway and home delivery to Surry Hills, Redfern, Paddington and Darlinghurst. To-go packs of dumplings, soup and DIY kimchi are also available.

This local Greek joint has you covered for moussaka, spanokopita, dolmades, and all your Mediterranean favourites. Call 02 9360 9342 to order, as they have their own delivery and takeaway system. Plus, they're throwing in a roll of toilet paper for all takeaway orders.

Want easy, fresh Italian cuisine delivered to your door? Salts Meats Cheese has got you covered with a solid selection and excellent value combos – we're talking a pizza and a drink for $20 on Mondays. Order online.

Thankfully, takeaway is still an option at this almighty Sydney café, but the crew is urging you to buy beans from your local café and have launched a kickback initiative that allows Single O's café partners to earn 15% of referred online sales with the use of a unique code. They've also released a new 'Stimulus' blend that's perfect for espresso and filter brewing and are offering three bags for the price of two. Details here.

Not only can you procure a premium hamper of the finest produce in the state (including the restaurant's pancake mix or housemade granola) from the highly acclaimed and intimate fine-diner's website, you can also arrange at-home dining for pick-up or delivery within a 2km radius on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Chef-owner Dan Puskas is putting together dinners for two – think moussaka with braised beans, Greek salad and rice pudding for dessert – for $90, and you can even request for the restaurant's sommelier to pair a bottle of wine for you. If that's not enough, pop in on weekend mornings when the restaurant turns into a general store and bakery spruiking all kinds of sweet and savoury treats.

This Manly café-cum-small-bar is brewing coffee and serving up brekky staples for takeaway and home delivery, as well as heat-and-eat curries. There's a hefty range of craft beers available on the website, too.

For all orders over $20, this much loved bakery is offering free home delivery within a four-kilometre radius of all locations (except Glebe), and there's also a click-and-collect option if you're close by, so running out of bread won't be an issue.

This Hyde Park café and not-for-profit fighting domestic violence has got you covered for breakfast lunch, and dinner – plus, they have a new immunity boosting menu to help you through this crisis.

This contemporary Korean restaurant in Surry Hills has changed up its offering and is now Bowl by Soul, offering galbi beef and raw fish bowls, in addition to bowls featuring fusion numbers like kimchi-spiked chicken parm.

A takeaway lunch menu is available on this Redfern favourite's Instagram page. Text 0466 413 203 to place an order, then just swing by, pay by card and collect.

Viet, Alex Lee Kitchen, Old Jim Kee and Bang Luck are still offering takeaway, as well as delivery via online partners. Stay up to date with the latest developments on the precinct's Instagram account.

Three of The Star's signature restaurants – Sokyo, BLACK Bar and Grill, and Luke Nguyen's Fat Noodle – have launched multi-course fine-dining experiences for two for $70-$140. Sokyo has rolled a six-course menu boasting the likes of kingfish ceviche, snapper carpaccio adn Wagyu flank steak, while BLACK's five-course affair features a king prawn salad, braised short rib and tiramisù. Fat Noodle, meanwhile, is packing up spanner crab salad, Singapore seafood laksa and Hainanese chicken rice. Diners can pick up meals at the foyer or arrange to have them delivered, seven days a week, within a five-kilometre radius.

Not only is the whole food menu able to be ordered for takeaway and delivery at this Darlo beer lovers' second home, but a huge selection of packaged brews from the upstairs bar, Odd Culture, is also. Rock up, call 02 9360 0088 or place an order on the website.

Chips and guac, ceviche, tacos and other Latin American favourites can be picked up or delivered from this Paddo small bar for lunch and dinner, along with a range of their cocktails. View the full menu here.

This local café is still serving aromatic brews and breakfast fare from its Waverton outpost. What's more, the owners are offering free coffee to doctors and nurses during this crisis as a way of showing their support. Order by phone on 02 9220 2060 or via the Hey You app.

Bronte's paddock-to-plate pioneer has rebooted as a general store offering produce boxes, Iggy's bread, free-range eggs, milk, housemade condiments galore, a range of heat-and-eat meals, craft beers and local wines, coffee, tea, cookbooks and merch.

This spunky Glebe wine bar is now doing takeaway, pick-up and a special drive-through service of its Timbah goes Thai menu, which you can check out on Instagram. Call 02 9571 7005 to order.

David Bae and Tony, the owners of this Surry Hills pan-Asian newcomer, are delivering food to customers within a one-kilometre radius of the restaurant themselves. Get Korean fried chicken, kimchi fried rice and other goodies by calling 02 9280 3637 from 5pm.

The Redfern pub is now operating as a convenience store, selling essentials like fresh food, pantry staples, toilet paper and sanitiser, as well as beer, wine and liquor.

Our 2020 Time Out Bar Award winner for Best Wine Bar has moved its epic selection to an online store and offering free delivery on all orders more than $75 to the Inner West.

Wolli Creek's destination-worthy Asian smokehouse has pivoted fully to takeaway and delivery and expanded their operating hours, with a newly devised menu of individual mains and family meals available for lunch and dinner daily. Place an order for pick-up by calling 02 9599 8712 or request delivery via Uber Eats.

The Crown Street vegetarian standard-bearer is delivering all the greatest hits, as well as their beloved craft beers and cocktails. Call 02 9319 6609‬ or email orders@yullis.com.au. Last order at 8:00pm. Delivering to Alexandria, Camperdown, Centennial Park, Chippendale, Darlinghurst, Darlington, Edgecliff, Erskineville, Eveleigh, Glebe, Newtown, Redfern, Surry Hills, Ultimo, Waterloo, Woollahra and Zetland.

If your venue is offering an initiative, we'd like to know about it. Email our Sydney editor, Maxim Boon, at maxim.boon@timeout.com to get in touch.

