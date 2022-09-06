Sydney
Inside restaurant at Bennelong
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Fine Dining Restaurant

These are the nominees for Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
Fine diners offer a rare experience: the chance to sample food in the form of art from masters of their craft. At every level, from the fitout to the service to the little surprise extras – an amuse bouche here, a bonbon there, perhaps a finger bowl for good measure – these restaurants know how to up the ante. 

That's not to say that every one of our nominees offers traditional silver service or multi-course degustations. Some flex their talents in the wine cellar, others offer mastery over the elements, and some prove that the most elite eating can be produced from the stuff other chefs chuck in the bin. However, what all ten of our nominees share in common is a commitment to culinary excellence that is truly world-class. 

Some of these restaurants you'll visit just once a year. Others, perhaps once a lifetime. But the brilliant chefs at the helms of these venues are turning out their remarkable menus week in and week out, hitting the gastronomic bullseye with each and every plate. And for that, we are truly thankful.

Want more? Click here to view all the nominees in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022.  

in partnership with

And the nominees are...

Aalia
Photograph: Supplied

Aalia

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

A new wave of exceptional restaurants has come to 25 Martin Place, the revamped dining precinct that joins a slew of culinary quarters to hit Sydney. Riding this wave is Aalia, the latest venture from beloved and deservedly celebrated Nour. While Aalia's Surry Hills sister might focus on Lebanese cuisine (as diverse and eclectic as that is), what sets the stunningly plush Aalia apart is that it's a veritable field trip across the whole of the Middle East, including a jaunt across the coast of North Africa. Two years in the making, co-founders Jorge Farah and Ibrahim Moubadder have bided their time and perfected their offerings, and are holding no punches.

Bennelong
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bennelong

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

We know that the world of fine dining has a notorious reputation for miserly, baby-sized portions that leave you in need of a Macca's run on the way home. And there are elements of dishes at Bennelong – the longstanding restaurant in resident inside the famous Opera House sails – that toe the line of that sterotype. However, where delicate featherweight portions may dwell, a full-on uppercut of flavour and depth leave any thoughts of hunger KO'd. 

The Blue Door
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Blue Door

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Surry Hills

For the team at the Blue Door, it’s all about giving back more than they’ve taken. The ambitious and innovative 24-seat restaurant on Waterloo Street places sustainability on the same rung as deliciousness, and Cashman is as exacting in his ethics as he is in his execution. From the heritage wheat sourced from the tiny 400-person town of North Star, on the Queensland and New South Wales border – where employees and shareholders must be residents – to sourcing fish from Australia’s only regenerative wild Murray cod population in the Riverina, these guys talk the talk and walk the walk.

Firedoor
Photograph: Nikki To

Firedoor

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Surry Hills
  • price 3 of 4

Apple, peach, cherry and grapefruit might sound like a list of ingredients, but they’re not what you’re eating, but how you’re eating. Specifically, they are the woods that are feeding the charcoal oven, grill and hearths on which everything is cooked at this fire-powered Surry Hills restaurant. Watching glowing coals go from furnace to grill; seeing chefs cooking by touch not timer; and the smell of smoke in the air coalesce into an intoxicating evening that aesthetically is very Surry Hills, but carries a sense of rugged outdoorsiness and a nostalgia for a simpler time when fire really was all you needed.

Hubert

Hubert

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

Dinner at this famed French bistro is akin to immersive theatre. There are some venues that have a theme, and then there are venues that live a theme. Hubert is the most thoroughly realised venue in Sydney. When you’re sitting down here, among the red velvet, chestnut timber, polished brass, and what we would guestimate is tens of thousands of dollars of vintage posters and prints in frames, you may as well have landed in Oz, or Pleasantville. Political storms and economic maneuvering may rage overhead in the CBD’s financial district, but down here you’ll always have a piece of Paris, with steak, jazz and wine. Here’s looking at you, Hubert.

Lana
Photograph: Jiwon Kim

Lana

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Circular Quay

This Italian-ish up-market osteria heroing seasonal seafood with low-waste principles is the jewel in the crown of Hinchcliff House, the multilevel hospo hub in the heart of Quay Quarter. The interiors offer a masterclass in the power of subtle design and judicious lighting. Exposed beams and raw brickwork speak to the building’s 19th-century heritage, while slender wall sconces and carefully placed downlights offer pools of light amidst the moody shadows between tables. The focal point of the room is a sprawling bar clad in dusky pink marble, gently backlit to draw your gaze, while on the opposite wall, the open kitchens add a disarming undercurrent of action and informality to the vibe. It’s an achingly chic yet cosy ambiance; unmistakably luxe but without bragging about it. The service follows suit, with immaculately presented front-of-house staff that are friendly and navigate through tables that love to chat or those that would prefer to keep talk to a minimum.

LuMi
Photograph: Anna Kucera

LuMi

  • Restaurants
  • Darling Harbour
  • price 3 of 4

This is a brazen fine-dining restaurant, one that willfully celebrates luxury and believes in giving you what you pay for. The sort of place where a palate-cleansing dessert isn’t a puny scoop of sorbet, but a hollowed half mango filled with heavily whipped cream, finger lime pearls, cardamom granita and then sealed with scored mango sorbet. The sort of place that doesn’t think twice about following that with another heavy-handed helping of cream, this time smoothed over buffalo’s milk gelato dressed with coffee caramel. On a warm summer night, you’ll LuMi's doors flung open, and the irony isn’t lost. It's a fitting metaphor for a technically faultless dining experience with no constraints, one of the city’s very best, where the only rule seems to be that there aren’t any.

Margaret
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Margaret

  • Restaurants
  • Double Bay

In July of 2020, at the age of 63, Neil Perry announced he was retiring, after roughly 40 years in the game. For many, the news that one of Modern Australian cuisine’s founding fathers was stepping back from his role as culinary director of Rockpool Dining Group – a restaurant empire that encompassed 80-odd establishments across the country – came as something of a shock. But some people, it seems, just can’t stay away for too long. Perry and his signature ponytail are back in the kitchen at his latest (and reportedly final) venture, Margaret. It is his first venue to date without any financial partners and, in many ways, his most personal project yet.

Saint Peter
Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

Saint Peter

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

‘Our whole menu is full of questions,’ says Saint Peter chef and co-owner Josh Niland. And he’s not wrong. When you sit down at the beautiful marble-topped counter that runs the length of this Paddington eatery it’s not a simple matter of ‘what do you want to eat?’, but rather, ‘what can you not afford to miss?’ at the restaurant that has transformed expectations of seafood dining in Sydney forever. It takes a lot of devotion to be at the top of the game in Sydney’s famously volatile dining scene consistently for so many years. And at Saint Peter, they have it in spades.

Ursula's Paddington
Photograph: Nikki To

Ursula's Paddington

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Prospect

Set foot in the regal Paddington terrace that used to house both Guillaume and Darcy’s, and you’ll be met with Melbourne designer Brahman Perera’s whimsical pastiche of warm butterscotch tones and vibrant blues, cushy carpeting, glowing Maison Balzac glassware and sculpted Clementine Maconachie wall lights that look like origami folded by Frank Gehry. Spark joy the space certainly does, and so, too, should the guy doing the cooking – one of the country’s most well-respected and likeable chefs, Phil Wood. More and more, we’re seeing chefs branching out on their own, opening restaurants they’d like to sit in, working hours they’d like to work, serving food they’d like to eat. And at Ursula's we're more than happy to walk the path that Wood is treading.

Enter your votes now

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards
Image: Time Out

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

In addition to our critics' awards, we are also awarding four People's Choice Awards – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Café and Favourite Pub – and the winner will be voted on by you, the readers. It's your chance to give back to the places you love around town. But there's another reason you should vote, and that's to win a fantastic prize! One lucky voter will receive $2000 worth of meals and drinks at everyone one of our winning venues. Click here to reply.

