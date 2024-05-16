Music lovers should head to Sydney’s Hollywood Quarter (officially home to one of the coolest streets in the world) for HQ Neon Lyric Trail this Vivid Sydney. The curated walk will feature 12 venues tasked with interpreting the lyrics of songs that have shaped our nation, through the display of neon lights. Touching on the concept of ‘Humanity’ (this year’s Vivid Sydney theme), visitors can follow the neon glow from venue to venue while listening to a Hollywood Quarter Spotify playlist of all the songs featured. While you’re in the area, why not fill up your night with one of these unmissable events? Put on your glass slippers and head to Nel from Tuesdays to Saturdays for a disney-inspired magical menu, ‘Once Upon a Time Chapter 5’ featuring 11 courses for $185pp. Italian diner Alberto’s Lounge (from the team behind Restaurant Hubert and Shady Pines Saloon) are teaming up with chef Ellie Bouhadana for a memorable night of food, wine and music. Bouhadana is in charge of the menu (overseen by the venue's head chef Isobel Whelan-Little) and is pulling dishes from her latest cookbook. For a late-night aperitivo, stop in at Golden Age Cinema Bar from 8pm on Thursdays, where you can throw back oysters and bubbles before catching a gig. Bands including Marcus Whale, Aaron Manhattan and Friends are already on the roster. Stop in at the Hollywood Hotel on Friday nights this Vivid Sydney to catch a range of musical acts playing soul, blues and folk. Artists include: Maximum Niceage, Afterparty Curse, Julienne Harvey, Band of Gold, Ain't my Style, Lazy Crows and Euan Hart. Plus, there’ll be a ‘70s and ‘80s rock reprosective from Glitz and Glam DJ collective.