Discover the best hidden gems at Vivid Sydney 2024

Explore Vivid without the crowds in these Sydney inner-city suburbs

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner)
While immersing yourself in the excitement of Vivid Sydney’s stacked program is part of the fun, crowds aren’t for everyone. Escape the hustle of Circular Quay and head down Sydney’s little laneways and back streets where you can find three major precincts that are well worth stopping in at this Vivid Sydney. Read on to discover where to go for late-night eats, magical cocktails and musical acts – without the long lines. 

These precincts are supported by Uptown District Acceleration Program – a program helping local business communities enhance their districts into vibrant going-out hubs.

3 precincts to explore this Vivid Sydney

UpTown Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | Kera Wong

UpTown Sydney

Although Vivid Sydney began as a light show, it has since introduced Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and Vivid Food. People do love to eat – and with everything from intimate fine-dining experiences to Michelin-star chefs, the Vivid Food line-up is gradually becoming one of the stars of the show. With large crowds expected to take part in the Vivid Food offerings, you can retreat from the hubbub of the main areas while staying close to the action on the VividPlace Food Trail. Taking over UpTown Sydney (nestled at the northern end of the CBD, behind Circular Quay), more than 20 restaurants have signed up to offer Vivid-inspired menus for three weeks of delicious eats. Head to Jacksons on George where you can enjoy a Vivid platter for two on the alfresco rooftop; head to Bar 1880 for technicolour tipples in a historic building; Toastiesmith for Korean-style comfort food at wallet-friendly prices; the revamped Custom House Bar for cheeseburgers with brightly coloured buns; Japanese eatery Dopa Donburi for a monaka gelato ice-cream sandwich; and C9 Chocolate and Gelato for rainbow gelato. VividPlace Food Trail will be open late every night of the festival with no reservations or tickets required – just be sure to show up hungry.

Hollywood Quarter
Photograph: Supplied | Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner)

Hollywood Quarter

Music lovers should head to Sydney’s Hollywood Quarter (officially home to one of the coolest streets in the world) for HQ Neon Lyric Trail this Vivid Sydney. The curated walk will feature 12 venues tasked with interpreting the lyrics of songs that have shaped our nation, through the display of neon lights. Touching on the concept of ‘Humanity’ (this year’s Vivid Sydney theme), visitors can follow the neon glow from venue to venue while listening to a Hollywood Quarter Spotify playlist of all the songs featured. While you’re in the area, why not fill up your night with one of these unmissable events? Put on your glass slippers and head to Nel from Tuesdays to Saturdays for a disney-inspired magical menu, ‘Once Upon a Time Chapter 5’ featuring 11 courses for $185pp. Italian diner Alberto’s Lounge (from the team behind Restaurant Hubert and Shady Pines Saloon) are teaming up with chef Ellie Bouhadana for a memorable night of food, wine and music. Bouhadana is in charge of the menu (overseen by the venue's head chef Isobel Whelan-Little) and is pulling dishes from her latest cookbook. For a late-night aperitivo, stop in at Golden Age Cinema Bar from 8pm on Thursdays, where you can throw back oysters and bubbles before catching a gig. Bands including Marcus Whale, Aaron Manhattan and Friends are already on the roster. Stop in at the Hollywood Hotel on Friday nights this Vivid Sydney to catch a range of musical acts playing soul, blues and folk. Artists include: Maximum Niceage, Afterparty Curse, Julienne Harvey, Band of Gold, Ain't my Style, Lazy Crows and Euan Hart. Plus, there’ll be a ‘70s and ‘80s rock reprosective from Glitz and Glam DJ collective. 

 

YCK Laneways
Photograph: Supplied | YCK Laneways

YCK Laneways

Sydney’s YCK Laneways have long been on a mission to bring nightlife back to weeknights, and with so much to see and do this Vivid Sydney, they're well on track to do exactly that. Across York, Clarence and Kent Streets (YCK) you can find a range of restaurants offering late-night dishes that make for the perfect pitstop to fuel up along your Vivid Light Walk. Grab a table at Cash Only Diner for Vietnamese food with a twist; order fresh dumplings at Kabul Social where for every meal sold, two are donated to vulnerable Afghans; have a coffee then a cocktail at Sammy Junior; head to the drinking den Stitch Bar hidden behind a faux-dressmaker’s shopfront; and end the night at Vinabar where you can order up Vietnamese and South East Asian inspired cocktails until 2am. If you’re having trouble choosing, book in for a secret bar crawl with Local Sauce Tours to see it all in one go.  

