Although Vivid Sydney began as a light show, it has since introduced Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and Vivid Food. People do love to eat – and with everything from intimate fine-dining experiences to Michelin-star chefs, the Vivid Food line-up is gradually becoming one of the stars of the show. With large crowds expected to take part in the Vivid Food offerings, you can retreat from the hubbub of the main areas while staying close to the action on the VividPlace Food Trail. Taking over UpTown Sydney (nestled at the northern end of the CBD, behind Circular Quay), more than 20 restaurants have signed up to offer Vivid-inspired menus for three weeks of delicious eats. Head to Jacksons on George where you can enjoy a Vivid platter for two on the alfresco rooftop; head to Bar 1880 for technicolour tipples in a historic building; Toastiesmith for Korean-style comfort food at wallet-friendly prices; the revamped Custom House Bar for cheeseburgers with brightly coloured buns; Japanese eatery Dopa Donburi for a monaka gelato ice-cream sandwich; and C9 Chocolate and Gelato for rainbow gelato. VividPlace Food Trail will be open late every night of the festival with no reservations or tickets required – just be sure to show up hungry.
While immersing yourself in the excitement of Vivid Sydney’s stacked program is part of the fun, crowds aren’t for everyone. Escape the hustle of Circular Quay and head down Sydney’s little laneways and back streets where you can find three major precincts that are well worth stopping in at this Vivid Sydney. Read on to discover where to go for late-night eats, magical cocktails and musical acts – without the long lines.
These precincts are supported by Uptown District Acceleration Program – a program helping local business communities enhance their districts into vibrant going-out hubs.