  1. Opening night of Machine Hall
    Photograph: MB Productions
  2. Staff at P&V and Mike Bennie
    Photograph: Maclay-Heriot
  3. The staircase at Machine Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Machine Hall
  4. A cocktail at Icebergs
    Photograph: Nikki To
  5. Dancers on a staircase at Machine Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Machine Hall
  6. People having fun at Machine Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Machine Hall
  7. The opening night of Machine Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Machine Hall
  8. The dining room at Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  9. The inside of STILY Store
    Photograph: Supplieed/STILY Store
  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Machine Hall, Sydney

FFWD Festival

A four-day festival is going down at Machine Hall with eats by Icebergs, vino from P&V‘s Mike Bennie, high-end fashion and a music by one half of The Presets

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Time Out says

FFWD Festival, a four-day celebration of killer eats, drinks, fashion and beats, is happening at Sydney's coolest new event space Machine Hall next month. Produced by Buddy Creative – the team behind Splendour in the Grass and one of the best-ever festivals, Big Day Out (RIP) – the inaugural FFWD Festival (short for fashion forward) will see the 100-year-old former substation play host to Sydney’s creative industries from August 1-4. The line-up is impressive. Maurice Terzini from Icebergs Dining Room & Bar has created a menu with delicious items like porcini and truffle lasagna and tiramisu by the scoop. Mike Bennie from P&V is behind the drinks list, which features party-friendly natty drops. And if you love fashion, experimental concept store Sorry Thanks I Love You will be bringing out new season and archival pieces from top labels including Comme Des Garçons, Acne Studios, Issey Miyake, MM6 Maison Margiela and more.

If you can, come for the opening night, where Julian Hamilton, one half of electronic duo The Presets, will take to the stage in what’s sure to be a banger of a set, backed up by psychedelic rock band Velvet Trip. Icebergs and P&V have the snacks and drinks covered, and you can knock back Archie Rose cocktails. That sounds like a good time to us.

Plus, across the four days, expect to see impressive art installations, hear thought-provoking panel discussions with art, food and fashion industry leaders, and the team will also be raising money for Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

Tickets to the FFWD Festival start at $25 per person and go up to a whopping $5000 for a four-day all-inclusive luxe experience, including free-flowing booze and lunch for two at Icebergs. Snap up your tickets to the inaugural FFWD Festival here, and get down there with all your people.

Details

Event website:
sorrythanksiloveyou.com/pages/ffwd
Address
Machine Hall
183 Clarence St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$24-$5000

Dates and times

