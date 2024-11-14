Subscribe
  1. A bunch of dishes at Rafi
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  2. The dining room at Rafi Urbnsurf
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  3. A bunch of dishes at The Butler
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  4. Inside The Butler
    Photograph: Yasmin Mund
  5. A bunch of dishes at Bopp & Tone
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  6. The inside of Bopp & Tone
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  7. Wagyu tostada from The Butler
    Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney
  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Butler, Potts Point

Flavour and Forage restaurant series

Enjoy some of the country’s finest Wagyu at these special one-off dinners going down at the CBD, Potts Point and Sydney Olympic Park this spring and summer

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Calling all carnivores: Aussie-owned Westholme Wagyu, producers of world-class, farm-to-table beef, is teaming up with three Sydney restaurants to throw a series of special one-off dinners this spring and summer. If you’re someone who appreciates seriously good meat – we mean the people who beeline it straight past Coles’ discount steaks – this is for you.

The Flavour and Forage restaurant series will be taking place at three Applejack Hospitality venues – the CBD’s Bopp & Tone, Potts Point’s The Butler and the all-new Rafi Urbnsurf Sydney Olympic Park. Each head chef had creative licence to curate a brand-new multi-course menu. The only catch? It needed to spotlight Westholme Wagyu.

Highlights of the series include rare mānuka-smoked striploin MB 8-9 with muscatel, watercress and shiso on a crisp tostada at The Butler; rump cap MB 6-7 tartare with caviar, quail egg and saltbush at Rafi; and grilled flank MB 6-7 skewer glazed with aged shoyu and Tasmanian wasabi at Bopp & Tone. Time Out was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the menu and can attest it’s delicious.

If you are a Wagyu lover or have someone in your life who would be keen on this luxe dinner, here are the details:

Bopp & Tone’s event will be held on Sunday, October 27 from noon, and it costs $160 per person, with matching wines for an additional $70 per person. You can book here.

The Butler’s event will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 6.30pm, and it costs $140 per person, with matching wines for an additional $70 per person. You can book here.

Rafi’s event will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 6.30pm, and it costs $145 per person, with matching wines for an additional $70 per person. You can book here.

Amber Doig, head chef of The Butler, said: “Westholme’s ethos, its meticulous focus on country, community, and their passionate team that bring it all together is inspiring as a chef, and all that love and care comes through in a world-class product.”

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Details

Event website:
applejackhospitality.com.au/westholme-restaurant-series/
Address
The Butler
123 Victoria St
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
From $140 per person
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

The Butler 6:30 pm
From $140 per person
Urbnsurf 6:30 pm
From $140 per person
