Time Out says

To kick off summer, Sydney is 'Open for Lunch' – take your pick from these al fresco Friday feasts on George Street and at Commbank Stadium

To celebrate the start of summer on Friday, December 2, chefs are taking over Sydney’s streets for a series of al fresco lunch parties. The Sydney CBD and Parramatta will come alive, thanks to Open for Lunch.

One section of Sydney’s George Street will host Merivale’s Disco Picnic, where you can savour a three-course meal from Jordan Toft (of Mimi’s) and Mike Eggert (of Totti’s), with entertainment by Groove City.

Boot scoot your way further down the street to get a little bit country. Park yourself on a hay bale for a Nashville-style barbecue served up by Ben Milgate and Elvis Abrahanowicz (of Porteño, WyNo X Bodega, Bastardo and Humble Bakery fame). Your charred treats will be served with a side of cold beers, Tennessee whiskey and the sounds of Nashville country music star Joshua Hedley.

Then there’s the carnival-themed food spectacular at the YCK Fair. This extravaganza will feature fare from Esteban, Stitch Bar, PS40, the Barber Shop and Cash Only Diner, including first-time collabs with NOLA Smokehouse and Bar, Rockpool Bar and Grill and dessert queen Anna Polyviou.

Or if food and wine pairing is your thing, book in for Feast for the Senses, where you can enjoy a three-course meal from Luke Mangan’s Glass Brasserie, with wines matched by sommelier Samantha Payne. The entertainment will be as fine as the food, with a performance by Ministry of Sound Orchestra and guest vocalists.

And over at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium, Open for Lunch guests will be treated to an array of live stations showcasing food and drink from some of Parramatta’s best restaurants, followed by a paddock-to-plate experience by Matt Moran. And an intimate Motown-tunes performance by Human Nature, huzzah!

The only downside to Open for Lunch? Trying to figure out which of the these experiences you want to be part of. You can nab a seat at the table (or hay bale) for just $65 (plus booking fees) per person. Find out more or purchase tickets here.

Feeling hungry now? Check out the 57 best restaurants in Sydney right now.