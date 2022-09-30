Sydney
Surry Thrills Festival

  • Around Surry Hills, Surry Hills
Hotel Harry
Photograph: Destination NSW
A massive two-week long food festival is taking over Surry Hills

This is it, you lot! The epic inner-city food festival we've been waiting for. Surry Thrills will bring together the best of the best by Ace Hotel, Alberto's, Butter, Chin Chin, China Heights Gallery, D.O.C Pizza and Mozzarella Bar, Gildas, Golden Age Cinema, Hollywood Hotel, Harry’s, Nomad, Paramount House Hotel, Pellegrino 2000, Poly, the Soda Factory, and Tio’s Cerveceria.

Kicking off on September 15 and running all the way until September 30, the two-week long
festival will take over the whole downtown Surry Hills area, one of the most vibrant and culturally exciting drinking, dining and entertaining precincts on the planet. 

Every participating venue will kick the doors open and harness the energy of the Surry Thrills festival, from long table lunches to super limited collaborations between restaurants and chefs, bar takeovers and guest shifts, delicious cocktails, natty wines and craft beers.

Expect artist talks, listening parties, exhibitions, record fairs, live entertainment, comedy, trivia, and everything but the kitchen sink. The full line up of events and tickets will be released soon but from this little teaser, we're betting this is gonna be the party to set the season alight.

For all the absolute best things happening across your town, check out our handy list of things to do in Sydney this week.

Elizabeth McDonald

surrythrills.com.au/
Address:
Around Surry Hills
Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010

