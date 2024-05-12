Time Out says

It might not get much better for booze lovers than Circular Quay’s Overseas Passenger Terminal transforming into rows upon rows of booths holding endless spirit tastings.

The Sydney Spirit Festival debuts in town from May 10 to 12, but don’t let the name fool you. The event has rounded up talent from around Australia including “Australia’s godfather of whisky” Bill Lark of Lark Distillery. Plus you can expect everything from the classics (I’m looking at you, vodka, tequila and gin) to grog from around the world like grappa and soju.

There are actually 148 brands of whisky on offer, to be precise. A standard $80 ticket will give you access to sample every last one of those drops in a three-hour session, and a tasting glass and a tote bag. Or if you want to ball out you can snag a premium $120 ticket that gives you access to the boozy masterclasses like how to shake up a mean Espresso Martini, or exploring the differences between Spanish and Italian vermouth.

With all that sipping, some lining of the stomach won’t hurt. Look forward to a range of cuisines on site, from Japanese noodles, to Italian cannoli and Mexican tacos. Word on the street too is if you purchase a bottle from Hugo exclusive Vodka, you’ll get to knock back a luxe little bump of caviar with your sample.

Every ticket also includes a gin and tonic on the house, and by house we mean one of the many bangin’ Sydney bars that have partnered up with the Sydney Spirits Festival. Whether you choose to visit Apollonia, Martinez, Old Mate’s Place or any of the other fabulous venues, the gin in your complimentary tipple is supplied by Hickson House, Camden Valley Distilling Co and Ester Spirits. If you like what you’re sipping, you can sample more at the festival’s booths and purchase a bottle (or a few) while you're at it, too.

If you want in on the action, you might want to act now. Tickets are selling so fast that some of the sessions are already sold out. You can snap up your tickets here.

