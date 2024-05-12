Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sydney Spirits Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
  1. A bartender making a drink at Sydney Spirits Festival
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Spirits Festival
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A woman smiling at Sydney Spirits Festival
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Spirits Festival
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Mixologist pouring a cocktail at a bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sample 148 different spirits at this new massive boozy festival in Circular Quay

It might not get much better for booze lovers than Circular Quay’s Overseas Passenger Terminal transforming into rows upon rows of booths holding endless spirit tastings. 

The Sydney Spirit Festival debuts in town from May 10 to 12, but don’t let the name fool you. The event has rounded up talent from around Australia including “Australia’s godfather of whisky” Bill Lark of Lark Distillery. Plus you can expect everything from the classics (I’m looking at you, vodka, tequila and gin) to grog from around the world like grappa and soju. 

There are actually 148 brands of whisky on offer, to be precise. A standard $80 ticket will give you access to sample every last one of those drops in a three-hour session, and a tasting glass and a tote bag. Or if you want to ball out you can snag a premium $120 ticket that gives you access to the boozy masterclasses like how to shake up a mean Espresso Martini, or exploring the differences between Spanish and Italian vermouth. 

With all that sipping, some lining of the stomach won’t hurt. Look forward to a range of cuisines on site, from Japanese noodles, to Italian cannoli and Mexican tacos. Word on the street too is if you purchase a bottle from Hugo exclusive Vodka, you’ll get to knock back a luxe little bump of caviar with your sample. 

Every ticket also includes a gin and tonic on the house, and by house we mean one of the many bangin’ Sydney bars that have partnered up with the Sydney Spirits Festival. Whether you choose to visit Apollonia, Martinez, Old Mate’s Place or any of the other fabulous venues, the gin in your complimentary tipple is supplied by Hickson House, Camden Valley Distilling Co and Ester Spirits. If you like what you’re sipping, you can sample more at the festival’s booths and purchase a bottle (or a few) while you're at it, too. 

If you want in on the action, you might want to act now. Tickets are selling so fast that some of the sessions are already sold out. You can snap up your tickets here.

Ready for kick-ons? Hit up one of Sydney's most happening bars right now

Craving a feed after all that booze? Hit up one of Sydney's best restaurants

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
sydneyspiritsfestival.com/#
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $80

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.