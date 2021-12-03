Tuck into a bespoke lunchtime dining experience to help kickstart Sydney’s dining scene

Sydney’s hospo venues copped a massive blow in 2021, with the city shut down for over a quarter of the year. But now that we’re back open for business, the NSW Government is launching a one-day event to support the recovery of Sydney’s hospitality industry and boost economic activity.

Mark your calendars, because on December 3, Sydney’s Open For Lunch will take over public spaces and bring together renowned culinary talent for a day (and night) long festival of food, with heaps of eat and drink pop-ups all over town. So gather the squad – friends, family, colleagues, well-wishers, whoever – because it’s time to reconnect with our city and help out our beloved dining scene, all the while enjoying some of the best food in the state.

Some of the massive names joining this not-to-be-missed culinary moment include Luke Mangan, Kylie Kwong, Palisa Anderson, and Mike McEnearney, and there’ll be events popping up across Sydney and Parramatta CBDs and city fringes feature a whole host of other hospo legends.

On the recently pedestrianised George Street, there’ll be a long table luncheon with a three-course lunch for 600 diners and live music by George Ellis Orchestra featuring Josh Pyke, George Maple, and more. Paramatta Square will accommodate 400 people, with a three-course meal and entertainment from some epic indie and RnB artists, including DJ sets from Winston Surfshirt.

In South Eveleigh, Lucky Kwong’s Kylie Kwong will serve up a curated menu that showcases the lively culture of the inner-west's new buzzing dining precinct. The inner-city foodies paradise is set to become one big food, drink, and entertainment bonanza all day and night.

Finally, in the CBD, on York, Clarence, and Kent Streets – aka Sydney's new late-night and entertainment precinct, YCK Laneways – there will be a bunch of events, including a long table lunch with a Japanese-inspired menu and live music.

Tickets to the huge range of Sydney's Open For Lunch events can be purchased now via Ticketek.