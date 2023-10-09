Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: People's Choice

We're not surprised the people of Sydney voted this one their fave – it's also ours, having taken out the award for Best Casual Drinking Venue in this year's awards.

The three-storey brick and butter building looks well-worn yet strong – which makes sense when you consider the Old Fitz is around 150 years old. The pub is surrounded by leafy green trees, punters sit out the front to knock back cold ones, and it glows in the spring sunshine. Just from the exterior, you can tell the old boozer has more character and charm than a new opening could dream of. Fun fact: The Old Fitzroy Hotel is the only remaining theatre pub in Australia (it’s found out the back and down the stairs). Locals have been coming here for decades to see some of the most interesting and cutting-edge theatre in the country. Plus, the Old Fitz serves up a cracking pub feed.