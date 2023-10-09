Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: People's Choice

Totti’s has been serving the beautiful people of Bondi puffed bread and banging pastas in the sunny, olive-tree spiked courtyard since it opened with a bang in 2018. Five years on, it’s still one of the hottest places for a long lunch, which makes sense as it’s near impossible to nab a weekend booking. You don’t come to Totti’s for complicated dining; you come to feel like you’re in a Martha Stewart holiday shoot for the kind of casual Italian entertaining that one can never truly emulate at home. Nothing on the menu boasts more than three core ingredients (unless you count the wafer surrounding your Neapolitan ice-cream sandwich), but they’re nailing the understated luxe that characterises food you will happily eat on repeat visits.
This Merivale venue is a crowd-pleaser, so it's no wonder that other Totti's have sprouted in Sydney – in Rozelle, and Bar Totti's in the CBD.