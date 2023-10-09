Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Wine Bar

'Copains' means 'friends' in French, which is an apt name for this gem by longtime mates and chefs Morgan McGlone (culinary director of Potts Point’s Sunday, and founder of Belles Hot Chicken) and Nathan Sasi (the founding chef of Nomad). Sasi’s partner, Sali, is also co-owner.
Fun fact: McGlone and Sasi have both donated hundreds of wines from their personal collections that they have been building up over the years for Bar Copains, some of which are proudly lined up on shelves along the wall like kids' swimming trophies. Couple that with seriously tasty food (fish sandwich, and pigs head fritti, we're looking at you) and you've got yourself one banging spot.
Bar Copains is most certainly cool, but it backs that up by being unpretentious, relaxed, fun and absolutely delicious. It’s exactly the sort of place you want to go to with your best mates. And then revisit the following week.