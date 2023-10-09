Sydney
Morgan Mcglone and Nathan Sassi
Photograph: Caroline McCredie

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Wine Bar

Here is the winner of Best Wine Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Written by
Time Out editors
If 2023 was the year of the Crocs, it was also the year of the wine bar. Mind you, Sydney’s love affair with wine bars is nothing new – it's just that this year we’ve seen so many incredible new openings pop up all over the city, proving our thirst for quality vino and an on-point vibe is showing no signs of slowing down.

From old-school European vermouth bars to those spotlighting female winemakers, we’ve also loved seeing so many original concepts paired with interesting and thoughtful wine lists.

Food is no longer an afterthought, with Sydney’s wine bars now serving excellent dishes that rival ones seen in the city’s finest restaurants.

Yes, you can still stroll in for a snack and glass of wine, but more and more we’re seeing Sydneysiders park themselves at a wine bar for the whole evening over a good bottle and a killer meal.

Having a friendly wine professional on hand who can make approachable and fun suggestions is still valued, as is literal good value (don’t mention the economy).

So, whether you’re after a glass of something red, white, orange or pink, new or old world, still or sparkling, Aussie or international, our nominees have you covered.

The two things that all our nominees have in common? Ace wine and rocking vibes. Cheers to them.

And the winner is...

Bar Copains
Photgraph: Caroline McCredie

Bar Copains

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

'Copains' means 'friends' in French, which is an apt name for this gem by longtime mates and chefs Morgan McGlone (culinary director of Potts Point’s Sunday, and founder of Belles Hot Chicken) and Nathan Sasi (the founding chef of Nomad). Sasi’s partner, Sali, is also co-owner. 

Fun fact: McGlone and Sasi have both donated hundreds of wines from their personal collections that they have been building up over the years for Bar Copains, some of which are proudly lined up on shelves along the wall like kids' swimming trophies. Couple that with seriously tasty food (fish sandwich, and pigs head fritti, we're looking at you) and you've got yourself one banging spot.

Bar Copains is most certainly cool, but it backs that up by being unpretentious, relaxed, fun and absolutely delicious. It’s exactly the sort of place you want to go to with your best mates. And then revisit the following week.

Read more
We also love these other nominees...

Famelia
Photograph: Philippa Enid

Famelia

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Newtown

We’re halfway through our wine and snacks at Famelia, a new bar and bottle shop on Newtown’s Enmore Road, when a brunette wearing a fabulous fuchsia jumpsuit stands up to leave, and says to us with a smile: “Sorry if I put my bum in your face.” You see, Famelia is intimate, seating just 25 inside (we’re told that come spring there will be another ten seats outside) surrounded by exposed brick walls. The right-hand side is dotted with round tables, leather stools and banquette seating, with one beautiful (read: enviable) dusty pink marble table for four by the window. When the room becomes full – which it does very quickly on the Friday evening that we visit – the space doesn’t really resemble a wine bar, more so your best friend’s living room. And if the worst thing that happens is that we share a smile, chat and laugh with our neighbour, then we’re on board. 

Read more
Gildas
Photograph: Nikki To

Gildas

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

Just like Egypt’s soaring pyramids and Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’, the Gilda is a masterpiece. Consisting of a vinegary guindilla pepper, a plump briny olive and salty anchovy all held together on a tiny stick, the best-known of all Spain’s pintxos is a flavour knock-out. At Gildas, Lennox Hastie’s second Sydney restaurant after can’t-get-a-booking Firedoor, the chefs have put their own touch on arguably the world’s greatest snack, adding a sliver of cheek-sucking preserved lemon. The result, like we said, is a masterpiece. We’ll take another, please.

Read more
Lil Sis
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Lil Sis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Chippendale

Truth time. I have one sibling – an older brother. And while I love him, and hold onto his pearls of wisdom like it’s a new Dior tote (one can dream), I’m starting to think a younger sister would have been good. Well, one in particular. Lil Sis – Chippendale’s new-ish neighbourhood wine bar that’s charming, cosy, and up for a fun time, just like a li'l sis would be. The late-night bar and bottle shop is found right next door to the Abercrombie in a character-fueled terrace.

Read more
Vermuteria
Photograph: Christopher Pearce

Vermuteria

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Rushcutters Bay

Deciphering how to say Vermuteria is about as difficult as defending against Sam Kerr. And we’re not the only ones who have found it challenging – the team posted a video on Instagram where they quizzed guests on how to say the name, with varying levels of success. When we visit on a Wednesday evening, it’s the second thing we ask our waiter. He answers with a warm, knowing smile: “Ver – mutt – err – ria.” Case closed. Now, we can focus on what matters most: drinking and eating.

Read more
