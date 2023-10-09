Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Wine Bar

Here is the winner of Best Wine Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

If 2023 was the year of the Crocs, it was also the year of the wine bar. Mind you, Sydney’s love affair with wine bars is nothing new – it's just that this year we’ve seen so many incredible new openings pop up all over the city, proving our thirst for quality vino and an on-point vibe is showing no signs of slowing down.

From old-school European vermouth bars to those spotlighting female winemakers, we’ve also loved seeing so many original concepts paired with interesting and thoughtful wine lists.

Food is no longer an afterthought, with Sydney’s wine bars now serving excellent dishes that rival ones seen in the city’s finest restaurants.

Yes, you can still stroll in for a snack and glass of wine, but more and more we’re seeing Sydneysiders park themselves at a wine bar for the whole evening over a good bottle and a killer meal.

Having a friendly wine professional on hand who can make approachable and fun suggestions is still valued, as is literal good value (don’t mention the economy).

So, whether you’re after a glass of something red, white, orange or pink, new or old world, still or sparkling, Aussie or international, our nominees have you covered.

The two things that all our nominees have in common? Ace wine and rocking vibes. Cheers to them.