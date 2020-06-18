The five best gourmet getaways for foodies in NSW

Sydneysiders are a lucky bunch. Not only do we have that harbour, those beaches, and world-class restaurants and bars on our doorstep, but our state is also brimming with cellar doors and farm gates that highlight NSW’s amazing produce.

For those with a taste for travel and an adventurous spirit, we’ve rounded up five destinations that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Some are suitable for day trips and weekends away, others are best enjoyed over a longer stay. So go on, pamper your palate and do a solid for regional businesses by heading to these food-focused destinations.

RECOMMENDED: The best wine tours in the Hunter Valley.