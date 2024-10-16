There are plenty of fine dining restaurants in Chicago, yet there’s nothing quite like Duck Sel. Donald Young, the former Michelin-starred chef of Temporis, hosts a series of monthly pop-up dinners out of an undisclosed location, where he treats guests to whimsical courses showcasing local, seasonal ingredients and avant-garde techniques. You can reserve your spot online, but won't know the exact address until 24-48 hours before the meal. Think of it as a secret supper club, only way better.
Chicago has a long history of speakeasies, hidden bars established during Prohibition so that those in the know could still get a drink. Even when alcohol became legal again, Chicagoans continued to enjoy the allure of secretive subterranean bars, and that mystique extends to hidden Chicago restaurants you might miss unless you really know what you’re looking for. Some operate within other restaurants or stores, while others are tucked away in parks and schools. From acclaimed fine dining establishments to an omakase concept underneath a bar, here are the hidden restaurants in Chicago that are worth searching out.
