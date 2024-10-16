Subscribe
Pigtail interior
Photograph: Regan Baroni
Photograph: Regan Baroni

17 best hidden restaurants in Chicago

A long history of speakeasies and secret dining rooms is honored at these great hidden restaurants in Chicago.

Samantha Nelson
Written by Samantha Nelson
Contributors: Jeffy Mai & Isaiah Reynolds
Chicago has a long history of speakeasies, hidden bars established during Prohibition so that those in the know could still get a drink. Even when alcohol became legal again, Chicagoans continued to enjoy the allure of secretive subterranean bars, and that mystique extends to hidden Chicago restaurants you might miss unless you really know what you’re looking for. Some operate within other restaurants or stores, while others are tucked away in parks and schools. From acclaimed fine dining establishments to an omakase concept underneath a bar, here are the hidden restaurants in Chicago that are worth searching out.

Top hidden restaurants in Chicago

Duck Sel

  • Loop
  • price 4 of 4
Duck Sel
Duck Sel
Photograph: Mimi Lie

There are plenty of fine dining restaurants in Chicago, yet there’s nothing quite like Duck Sel. Donald Young, the former Michelin-starred chef of Temporis, hosts a series of monthly pop-up dinners out of an undisclosed location, where he treats guests to whimsical courses showcasing local, seasonal ingredients and avant-garde techniques. You can reserve your spot online, but won't know the exact address until 24-48 hours before the meal. Think of it as a secret supper club, only way better.

Book online

The Coach House

  • Indian
  • Wicker Park
  • price 2 of 4
The Coach House
The Coach House
Photograph: Courtesy Lilac Tiger

Chef Zubair Mohajir, whose previous stints include working at world-renowned Gaggan in Bangkok, explores the street food culture of South Asia at Lilac Tiger, where guests can enjoy items such as vada pav—potato croquette sliders—and kati rolls with tandoori chicken, as well as a stellar tandoori honey fried chicken sandwich. But the reservations-only Coach House located behind Lilac Tiger is where Mohajir really showcases his talents with dazzling tasting menu experiences. You’ll be treated to refined pleasures like duck numidian, a spin on an ancient recipe, and uni-topped parippu vada in coconut mint chutney.

Sushi Suite 202

  • Lincoln Park
Sushi Suite 202
Sushi Suite 202
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Suite 202

As if omakase menus weren't fancy and intimate enough, Sushi Suite takes things to the next level by transforming a 500-square-foot hotel room (located within Hotel Lincoln) into a secret, six-seat sushi speakeasy for private feasting. The 75-minute, 17-course menu serves up artfully arranged sushi topped with shrimp, uni and other seafood delights for $140 per person. For an even more luxe experience, combine your meal with a trio of pairings from the suite's self-serve sake vending machine.

Book online

Billy Goat Tavern

  • Hamburgers
  • Magnificent Mile
  • price 1 of 4
Billy Goat Tavern
Billy Goat Tavern
Photograph: Tim Newhouse

You need to go beneath Michigan Avenue to find the Billy Goat Tavern, which has been serving up “cheezborgers” since 1964. The spot’s proximity to Tribune Tower made it a popular hangout for journalists, and the restaurant boasts a “Wall of Fame” featuring pictures and writing from columnists including Mike Royko, Richard Roeper and Studs Terkel. The subterranean space also celebrates its namesake, the pet goat of tavern owner William Sianis, who was blamed for the Cubs’ century-long losing streak.

High Five Ramen

  • Japanese
  • West Loop
  • price 2 of 4
High Five Ramen
High Five Ramen
Photograph: Tara White

Grab a seat at the long cedar ramen bar hidden beneath Green Street Smoked Meats and warm up with a signature tonkatsu bowl featuring sliced pork belly in pork and miso broth with egg, black garlic oil, locally grown bean sprouts and scallions. Vegetarians can opt for the maitake, made with mushroom miso broth. Whatever you order, you can test your heat tolerance with High Five Ramen’s tear-jerking kanabo spice. Cool your mouth with a boozy slushie or a bottle of sake.

Order online

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Chicago

  • Japanese
  • River West/West Town
  • price 4 of 4
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Chicago
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Suzi Pratt

This omakase spot, with locations around the country, from husband and wife Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee arrived in Chicago in 2023. Tucked away below West Loop watering hole NADC Burger Bar, the 10-seat concept dishes out 17 courses of sushi across three seatings each night. You can expect plenty of luxe ingredients to be featured, as well as inventive nigiri—like a piece with unagi and roasted bone marrow drippings.

Book online
Kendall College Dining Room

  • American
  • River North

Students studying at the Kendall College of Culinary Management and Hospitality Management at National Louis University get hands-on experience working at the Dining Room at Kendall College, where you can enjoy a great deal on dinner by being part of their training. A $45 seasonal three-course menu includes dishes like ribeye carpaccio, lamb loin with chickpea fritters and a brown butter mochi cake. There's also a menu of affordable cocktails, wine and beer from local breweries. It's definitiely not dining hall fare!

Book online

Nine Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Armour Square
  • price 2 of 4
Nine Bar
Nine Bar
Photograph: Dank Korenevsky

Chinatown is home to an incredible assortment of restaurants but until 2022, a cocktail bar was missing from the equation. Nine Bar owners Lily Wang and Joe Briglio have given the neighborhood a drinking oasis with this moody, Blade Runner-esque lounge hidden away in the back of Moon Palace Express. Drop in for Asian-inspired old fashioneds and potent concoctions like the Paradise Lost, made with mango brandy, cachaça, ube, pineapple and Thai coconut milk. There’s also a menu of snacks and sandwiches, headlined by the terrific McKatsu—breaded pork cutlet—sando.

La Chaparrita Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • South Lawndale
  • price 1 of 4
La Chaparrita Taqueria
La Chaparrita Taqueria
Photograph: Nick Murway for Time Out

Tucked inside La Chaparrita Grocery in Little Village, La Chaparrita Taqueria offers an authentic taste of Mexico with carne asada, beef tongue and crispy tripe tacos—all accompanied by onions, cilantro, sliced radish, lime wedges and a trio of sauces. Grab one of the colorful chairs in the plant-lined dining area and enjoy your meal with an agua fresca, smoothie or tepache, a sweet fermented drink made with pineapple rind.

EL Ideas

  • Contemporary American
  • Little Italy, UIC
  • price 3 of 4
EL Ideas
EL Ideas
Photograph: Courtesy EL Ideas

Located at the end of a one-way street next to the train tracks near Douglas Park, EL Ideas is just 10 minutes from the West Loop but feels a world away. This one-star Michelin restaurant is a reservation-only, offering a nine-course synchronized tasting menu that allows you to watch each dish prepared and learn about the inspiration behind it. Chef Phillip Foss redefines fine dining by stripping away the stuffiness, creating a BYOB dinner party-like atmosphere, and serving his elevated cuisine in a super chill, industrial space.

North Pond

  • Contemporary American
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 3 of 4
North Pond
North Pond
Photograph: Courtesy North Pond

Originally built in 1912 as a warming shelter for Lincoln Park ice skaters, the Arts and Crafts-style waterfront building housing North Pond also informs the restaurant’s menu of seaonal dishes served with minimal ornamentation. Chef Cesar Murillo’s tasting menu features produce from small, local farmers, ranging from smoked lamb shoulder with brown butter cauliflower puree to sage pesto Cornish hen. Add wine pairings to your meal or sip a cocktail while you enjoy the skyline views.

Book online

Sinhá

  • Brazilian
  • United Center
Sinhá
Sinhá
Photograph: Isaiah Reynolds for Time Out

Housed in a brownstone blocks away from the United Center, Sinhá is one of the coziest spots for authentic Brazilian cuisine. Chef Jorgina Pereira brings diners into her former home—meals are prepared in the building's kitchen, ornate dining room sets fill the front living room and the back patio has plenty of seating under the grapevines. Catch weekday or Sunday brunches with buffets of rotating Brazilian classics.

The Walnut Room

  • Shopping
  • Department stores
  • Loop
  • price 3 of 4
The Walnut Room
The Walnut Room
Photograph: Macy's & Dear Floyd Photo

The first restaurant to ever open in a department store, the Walnut Room takes its name from its walnut Circassian paneling that dates back to 1907 when the restaurant was a tea room operating within Marshall Field’s. Located on the 7th floor of the Macy's store on State Street, the elegant space features Austrian crystal chandeliers and a menu featuring classic comfort food dishes like chicken pot pie and meatloaf. The restaurant began offering drag brunches during Pride Month 2021, and the events proved so popular that they're now a regular weekend fixture at the restaurant.

The Press Room

  • Wine bars
  • West Loop
The Press Room
The Press Room
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Situated below The Publishing House B&B, the Press Room is a dimly-lit wine bar offering a seasonal menu of top-notch eats, including a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and seared scallops, to pair with its lengthy vino list,  Those looking to chit-chat the night away over bottles should order a cheese and charcuterie board that includes jambon de Paris, gorgonzola and housemade pickles.

Pigtail

  • Cocktail bars
  • River North
Pigtail
Pigtail
Photograph: Regan Baroni

The menu at this underground speakeasy—located beneath celebrity chef José Andrés' flagship restaurant, Jaleo—centers around one ingredient: Jamón ibérico, the dry-cured Spanish ham that's prized for its smooth, nutty taste. You'll find the jamón nestled into dishes like croquettes well as on the drink menu, which includes options such as the ibérico ham fat-washed Negroni Cristal.

The Franklin Room

  • Beer bars
  • River North
  • price 2 of 4
The Franklin Room
The Franklin Room
Photograph: Chris Cassidy

The subterranean spot in River North offers classic American tavern fare, including bone-in ribeye, spicy bourbon mussels and raw oysters. The Franklin Room has an extensive selection of whiskey you can enjoy straight or in a cocktail like their signature Old Fashioned. If you really want to feel like part of a secret club, buy a bottle to stash in the Whiskey Keep to enjoy whenever you visit.

Order online
Oasis Café

  • Mediterranean
  • Loop
  • price 1 of 4
Oasis Café
Oasis Café
Photograph: Salwa Suleiman

If you don’t see the sign advertising fresh hummus, falafel, and chicken shawarma outside the Wabash Jewelers Mall, you'll probably miss the Oasis Cafe. Tucked in the back of the jewelry store, the restaurant offers cheap, healthy eats with an emphasis on vegetarian fare such as spinach pie and tabbouleh salad. Once you find it, you’ll want to stop in regularly thanks to the friendly service and rotating specials such as Moroccan couscous with steamed vegetables on Fridays or kofta served with rice, hummus, and Egyptian fava beans on Thursday.

