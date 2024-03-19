Get ready for the highly-anticipated return of Art Basel Hong Kong happening from March 28 to 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, offering an immersive arts experience with breathtaking views of the surrounding waters. Hosted in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris, Art Basel stages modern and contemporary art shows and celebrates the unique artistry of each locale.

This year’s edition features 243 leading international galleries from 40 countries and territories, bringing the art event back to a pre-pandemic scale with 66 more exhibitors participating in this year’s fair compared to the previous edition.

Discover the rich art scenes of Asia and beyond, featuring quality artwork spanning various mediums and markets, from 20th-century masters to emerging talents and established contemporary artists from Asia, Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Notably, 25 international galleries are making their Art Basel debut this year, with 69 galleries returning to the Asia fair after a hiatus.

Another new feature to watch out for is the cha chaan teng within the exhibition area, offering not only classic Hong Kong dishes like milk tea, egg tarts, and pineapple buns, but also a window into the essential local culture, complete with retro-inspired decor and nostalgic furnishings.