teamLab: Continuous, Tamar Park, Hong Kong © teamLab
Photograph: teamLab: Continuous, Tamar Park, Hong Kong © teamLab

Arts in Hong Kong: A spectacular display of creativity along the harbourfront

Catch dynamic outdoor art and digital displays along Victoria Harbour

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
If we are to name an iconic symbol of Hong Kong, no doubt it’s the world-famous Victoria Harbour. Along the promenade, you can find more than just a collection of skyscrapers; it also houses top-notch museums and art galleries, and hosts amazing cultural experiences, as well as the biggest international art fairs that connect both sides of the harbour.

Riding on the momentum of 'Art March', Arts in Hong Kong presents a vibrant showcase of events along the harbour. It offers visitors from around the globe a unique Arts x Harbour experience from day to night. Read on to discover all the must-see upcoming art happenings, and get ready to dive into a sea of endless inspiration along the city’s shimmering waterfront.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Jayne Russell / Art Basel

Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Wan Chai

Get ready for the highly-anticipated return of Art Basel Hong Kong happening from March 28 to 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, offering an immersive arts experience with breathtaking views of the surrounding waters. Hosted in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris, Art Basel stages modern and contemporary art shows and celebrates the unique artistry of each locale.

This year’s edition features 243 leading international galleries from 40 countries and territories, bringing the art event back to a pre-pandemic scale with 66 more exhibitors participating in this year’s fair compared to the previous edition.

Discover the rich art scenes of Asia and beyond, featuring quality artwork spanning various mediums and markets, from 20th-century masters to emerging talents and established contemporary artists from Asia, Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Notably, 25 international galleries are making their Art Basel debut this year, with 69 galleries returning to the Asia fair after a hiatus. 

Another new feature to watch out for is the cha chaan teng within the exhibition area, offering not only classic Hong Kong dishes like milk tea, egg tarts, and pineapple buns, but also a window into the essential local culture, complete with retro-inspired decor and nostalgic furnishings.

Art Central 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board

Art Central 2024

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Central

Meanwhile, just a short walk along the promenade from Art Basel, the Central harbourfront will be buzzing with an extensive range of artwork and programmes at Art Central from March 28 to 31. Returning to the picturesque backdrop of the harbour, this season’s Art Central is set to be its largest and most dynamic since its first edition in 2015.

A hub for collectors and curators, Art Central pushes boundaries in contemporary art and showcases both emerging Asian artists and distinguished international artists. Explore captivating artwork from over 90 galleries, and be sure to visit the new sector, ‘Neo’, which highlights first-year exhibitors that are showcasing artists who are also joining the fair for the first time.

In addition to the exhibiting galleries, there will be in-depth talks and large-scale installations. Attendees will also get to experience the return of Art Central’s popular dining terrace, where art lovers and visitors come together over delectable food and drinks amidst the stunning vistas of Victoria Harbour.

ComplexCon Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy ComplexCon

ComplexCon Hong Kong

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Chek Lap Kok

If you’re a fan of fashion and pop culture, make your way to AsiaWorld Expo from March 22 to 24, as ComplexCon makes its debut outside the US for the first time! Previously hosted in LA since 2016, this annual festival and exhibition brings together renowned international brands and artists from pop culture, art, sports, food, music, innovation, activism, and education.

Curated by artistic director Verdy, this year’s expo shines a spotlight on Asia’s influence on the global zeitgeist and the ability of pop culture to transcend borders and distances. Shop for rare and limited-edition cultural items, discover upcoming creative cultural trends across fashion, art, music, and technology, and catch the three-day concert series, Complex Live, featuring headliners British rapper 21 Savage, South Korean hip hop and R&B label AOMG, and 3CORNERZ (Edison Chen, MC Yan and Chef).

teamLab: Continuous
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab / LCSD

teamLab: Continuous

  • Art
  • Public art
  • Admiralty

The teamLab excitement continues beyond the TeamLab Future Park at MegaBox. From March 25 to June 2, witness hundreds of luminous ovoids on display at Tamar Park. As part of the large-scale outdoor art project Art@Harbour 2024, teamLab: Continuous spans across the lawns of Tamar Park and extends to the enchanting Victoria Harbour, making it teamLab’s largest outdoor exhibition and first showcase on the sea. 

This immersive installation features 294 colourful luminous ovoids that continuously change colours and emit sounds based on visitors’ interactions. As the sun sets, the installation  illuminates the harbour, and dozens of trees also light up in the park, creating a harmonious interplay of light and sound.

Take a stroll along the Central and Western District promenade and you’ll find two other Art@Harbour interactive art installations, Harbour Cup and Schrödinger’s Bed, which explore the nature and properties of light.

Arts along the Kowloon harbour
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board

Arts along the Kowloon harbour

Hop on a ferry to Tsim Sha Tsui, where you can find dazzling digital art facades and outdoor art installations at the K11 Musea promenade, Tsim Sha Shui Centre, and Empire Centre. At Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower from March 28 to May 31, catch Voyage with Van Gogh, an immersive art installation inspired by the Victoria Harbour.

A series of dynamic art experiences also await on the Kowloon peninsula. From March 16 to April 7, visit the WestK FunFest where you can find Ephemeral, an immersive public art installation that combines light, soundscapes, and huge, translucent rainbow-hued bubbles. Additionally, groundbreaking exhibitions will be featured at M+, Hong Kong Palace Museum, and Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Don’t miss all the incredible art events happening this month! Visit DiscoverHongKong.com for more info and mark your calendar today!

