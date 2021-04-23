Hong Kong's most colourful photography spots you should visit

Feeling stressed? In need of a pick-me-up? Whether it's settling down at a beautiful coffee shop, experiencing Hong Kong's vibrant art scene, or finding peace with some retail therapy, there's a slew of colourful places to visit in Hong Kong that can guarantee to lift your spirits – and take the perfect pic for the 'gram. Check out some of our favourite spots!

