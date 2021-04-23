Hong Kong's most colourful photography spots you should visit
Add a splash of colour to your day!
Feeling stressed? In need of a pick-me-up? Whether it's settling down at a beautiful coffee shop, experiencing Hong Kong's vibrant art scene, or finding peace with some retail therapy, there's a slew of colourful places to visit in Hong Kong that can guarantee to lift your spirits – and take the perfect pic for the 'gram. Check out some of our favourite spots!
RECOMMENDED: Are you more of a nature lover? Get in touch with the greener side of Hong Kong and explore Hong Kong's many secret islands.
Most colourful places in Hong Kong
Leighton Centre
View this post on Instagram
Hong Kong-based illustrator and fashion designer Zoie Lam (aka Zlism) has given Leighton Central a colourful makeover with her winning design of the Hysan Mural Design Competition in 2020. Covering one side of the shopping centre (facing Lee Theatre Plaza), the rainbow-coloured mural is a fruit of the artist's imagination, brought to life through colourful flora and fauna. It aims to spread positivity to those who view it. For the ideal photo opt, stand in front of a section of the mural next to the entrance of SaSa and snap away!
H.A.N.D.S basketball court
There are plenty of public basketball courts in Hong Kong, but none quite as exciting as this one. The H.A.N.D.S basketball court in Tuen Mun went under a major makeover in 2019 as part of a collaborative revitalisation project by Gaw Capital People’s Place, Red Bull, and art firm SWL. Designed by local street artist Xeme, this stunning large-scale artwork brings street art culture to neighbourhoods and communities that may not have everyday access to public art.
Sham Shui Po Government Primary School
This is probably one of the most popular and famous schools in Hong Kong – though not for its academic excellence, but rather as an Instagrammable spot. The outer walls of each floor are painted a different colour, creating a beautiful rainbow facade that’s truly a sight for sore eyes. Head up onto the footbridge right outside the school to add some height and depth for the perfect photo.
Apart from Sham Shui Po, the Father Cucchiara Memorial School in Sha Tin and the Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School (phew, that's a mouthful) in Tsing Yi also have similar rainbow-striped facades.
Art Lane
Art Lane is one of the brightest, most colourful, and probably the most accessible art spots in town. Located right outside the Sai Ying Pun MTR station Exit B3, old buildings and alleyways are completely covered in murals created by both local and international artists – all of which make for a perfect canvas for the 'gram. So, next time you're in the area, pay Art Lane a visit and see the neighbourhood in a whole new light (and colour).
The Blue House Cluster
This historic structure needs little introduction. As one of Wan Chai's most famous sights, the Blue House Cluster – comprised of the Blue, Yellow, and Orange House – is known for the vibrancy it brings to the neighbourhood, both in colour and cultural context.
Aside from the cluster, you will also find a row of colourful, old buildings on the same block along Queen’s Road East. The buildings are relatively worn down, but together, they create a wonderful rainbow-like effect that adds to the beauty of Wan Chai.
Mamaday Studio
This little cafe in Jordan is anything but 'ma ma day' (which means 'so-so' in Cantonese). Arguably one of the quirkiest cafes in Hong Kong, Mamaday Studio takes your cafe experience to a whole new level. Neon lights, colourful artworks, and cheeky quotes painted on the walls, complete with a fluorescent disco-esque staircase – colourful surprises can be found around every corner. Settle down on their terrace and sip on a cup of coffee, bottled chocolate, or dig into their daily cake selection for a relaxing afternoon.
Hong Kong Park
One of Hong Kong’s largest green spaces, the Hong Kong Park boasts over 800,000sq ft showcasing the city’s innovative use of urban space. Inside the park, there’s a traditional Tai Chi garden, a large aviary, beautiful water features, and the main attraction for many, a bright, rainbow-striped children’s playground. Even though a lot of the paint has started to peel off the walls, the playground is still vibrant and cheerful to look at as a whole – which might explain why you're likely to find more adults in the playground ready for a photoshoot rather than kids playing.
Looking for more photo opts?
Best Instagram and photography spots in Quarry Bay
Discover more than just the Monster Building in Quarry Bay.
10 best Hong Kong photographers you need to follow on Instagram
Follow these Instagrammers for some photo inspiration.