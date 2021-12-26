2022 Drinks trends in Hong Kong

Niche Bars

Hong Kong has no shortage of themed bars. We have everything from hidden drinking dens inspired by relics of bygone eras to alcohol-specific bars focused on wine, whisky, gin, rum, and sake. "Hong Kong needs more sprits-specific bars like Coa, The Daily Tot, and Dr Fern's," says spirits educator Eddie Nara. With the pandemic halting overseas travel, the public's quest for new experiences has heightened. Niche bars that give an extra bit of novelty stand out among the varied offerings in Hong Kong's bar industry, and over the past year, we have seen more bars that resonate with unique interests like Hong Kong's first awamori bar Awa Awa, Sahara-themed bar Zzura, martini-focused bar Kyle & Bain, innovative bar Argo, and a dessert and cocktail pairing bar, Barcode. Come 2022, we're expecting more niche ideas to pop up in the city.

"I see the martini reigning supreme right now," shares Elliot Faber, co-founder of Sake Central. "Martini is somehow back with a vengeance, along with the rest of 90's pop culture! Also, along the same line of delicious clear alcoholic beverages," he adds. "I swear sake continues to pick up steam with more and more people understanding the nuance and variance between sake styles."

Aside from spirit-specific bars, Coa's (number one Asia 50 Best Bar 2021) co-owner Jay Khan says the industry can expect to see more bartenders owned bars.

"Private member's cocktail bar/club will eventually appear as I believe Hong Kong markets would like to have their own private or discreet area," shares Agung Prabowo, co-founder of eco-friendly bar Penicillin. "Old school live jazz and other live music entertainment cocktail bars will perhaps appear in the last quarter of 2022," he adds.