Where to drink agave spirits in Hong Kong
Shrug off your daily blues with a sip of tequila and then some
Tequila and it’s smoky cousin mezcal are one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented spirits in the bar, and it usually gets its bad rep from people downing shots like there’s no tomorrow. Thanks to Mexican restaurants and bars in the city now offering various approaches to using and drinking agave spirits, Hongkongers are gaining a newfound love for this distilled spirit. So, if you’re looking to explore agave spirits – even beyond tequila – in the city, here’s a list of places you should hit up in town.
Coa
If you need more proof that Hong Kong has embraced the luxurious side of agave, just check out Coa, Time Out Hong Kong’s 2019 Best Bar and currently number three in Asia and eight in the world’s 50 Best Bars. Excellent Oaxaca-inspired cocktails sit comfortably alongside a formidably thorough tequila menu, mezcal, sotol, and other agave spirits. Thankfully, the staff are exceptionally well informed and will be happy to extol the virtues of anything that catches your eye. If you’d like to learn about agave spirits, catch Coa’s agave spirits tastings entitled Mezcal Mission, where you’ll not only learn about these Mexican drinks but also do so for a cause as classes are geared at raising funds for Habitat For Humanity.
Chino
Aside from sinking your teeth into its selection of crispy tacos and other mouthwatering dishes prepared by former Nobu chef Erik Idos, Chino – a Mexican style restaurant inspired by Japanese ingredients – also serves tequila, sotol, mezcal, and raicilla in 45ml pours that can be served neat, on the rocks, or as a highball. Head here for the laid-back K-Town vibes, good food, and an equally great selection of drinks.
11 Westside
Although a restaurant first and foremost, the cocktails at 11 Westside are well worth heading to Kennedy Town for. The stunning exposed concrete walls, leather banquettes, chic chandelier, and other quirky design touches only serve to punctuate the quality of the tipples. Hit up the long list of tequila and mezcal menu, or enjoy it in Palomas or Margaritas. Drop by from 3pm to 6pm to take advantage of their happy hour, which offers buy one take one Margarita along with beers and house wines.
Agave
Another Mexican venue where the punters seem more excited about the food – which is admittedly good – the tequila selection here is certainly no slouch either as the bar boasts a huge selection of bottles. Their Margaritas are also what people come back for, and, in fairness, when you try one, it’s hard to argue. Though the bar is temporarily closed due to the current social distancing regulation, it is still around for delivery and is offering their signature Margarita by the bottle ($158) along with quesadillas, tacos, tortillas, and other Mexican fares. Find them on Deliveroo or call 2866 3228 to order.
Te Quiero Mucho
Housed within Central’s new micro-hotel, Mojo Nomad, Te Quiero Mucho welcomes guests with modern Mexican fare and plenty of tequilas, mezcals, and craft cocktails. Look out for sharing plates, such as classic guac with homemade tortilla chips or sink your teeth into some special tacos. Be sure to drop by today for International Margarita Day and get your glasses at happy hour all day long.
Tequila on Davis
This comfortable spot fits in nicely in Kennedy Town. It sits next to the ocean and has a wonderfully laid-back vibe as well as a robust selection of tequila and Mexican gastronomic delights. It’s a more casual option than 11 Westside up the road, so see which fits your mood best.
