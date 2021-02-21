Where to drink agave spirits in Hong Kong

Tequila and it’s smoky cousin mezcal are one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented spirits in the bar, and it usually gets its bad rep from people downing shots like there’s no tomorrow. Thanks to Mexican restaurants and bars in the city now offering various approaches to using and drinking agave spirits, Hongkongers are gaining a newfound love for this distilled spirit. So, if you’re looking to explore agave spirits – even beyond tequila – in the city, here’s a list of places you should hit up in town.



