This one is truly local level behaviour. Real ones will know to tap the table with two fingers or knuckles to thank when someone pours you tea during dim sum. This silent sign of gratitude supposedly stems from an emperor who was journeying through China incognito. Not wanting to stand out as the only person being served during meals, the emperor would pour tea for his attendants, and since they couldn’t kowtow in thanks as they usually would, the servants would instead tap the table with their knuckles in a miniature version of a kneeling bow. Plenty of Hongkongers still do this during yum cha.