The Green Door is a new cocktail bar located amidst the bustling wet market stalls of Graham Street Market. The bar specialises in crafting cocktails that offer playful twists on classics, but one of the standout features of the venue is its food selection. The menu is curated by executive chef Gavin Chin, formerly of Brut!, and includes a variety of delectable dishes. For those looking for a refreshing start, they offer cold dishes, including market clams with shishito salsa and romesco ($120). If you prefer something hot and satisfying, the menu features melt-in-your-mouth grilled Threadfin ($180), cured with housemade orange kocht prawn head and scallion butter, and crispy prawn cutlets ($120) served with bonito flakes. To round off your dining experience at The Green Door, treat yourself to a serving of their American Pie ($90), a classic apple pie served with vanilla ice cream - one of the best we've tried in the city.

Click below for a first look video of The Green Door