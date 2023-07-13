If you're in the North Point area, don't miss the Hong Kong branch of Yi Pin Prawn, a Taiwanese izakaya. They're open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 12am, making it a great spot to unwind with friends after work or enjoy some late-night snacks. Their specialty is prawns, which they prepare in eight different ways, including their popular pepper prawn and prawns cooked in wine soup. The salted small clam and pepper conch are must-try dishes for seafood lovers. However, our personal favourite on the menu is the delicious grilled cuttlefish sausage. Unlike traditional recipes that include pork, their version uses only pure cuttlefish. All the dishes pair perfectly with ice-cold beer or sake, which you can conveniently grab from their fridge. If you prefer to bring your own liquor or wine, just purchase a bottle from their selection, and you can bring your own bottle to the venue without any corkage fee. Note that seating is limited, but a private room is available for up to six people. Be sure to call ahead to reserve the room.
Got a case of the late-night munchies? Whether you're stumbling around after a booze-filled night in Hong Kong or just craving a snack in the middle of the night, we've got you covered. Our city has some seriously delicious 24-hour and late-night restaurants to satisfy those cravings. Say goodbye to hunger pains with these tasty options.
RECOMMENDED:Prefer to stay out drinking? Here's a list of the city’s new drinking spots that should be on your radar.