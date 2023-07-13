Hong Kong
Little Chilli
Best 24-hour and late-night restaurants in Hong Kong

Here’s where to find delicious grub around the clock

Got a case of the late-night munchies? Whether you're stumbling around after a booze-filled night in Hong Kong or just craving a snack in the middle of the night, we've got you covered. Our city has some seriously delicious 24-hour and late-night restaurants to satisfy those cravings. Say goodbye to hunger pains with these tasty options.

Hong Kong’s best late-night food and restaurants

Yi Pin Prawn
Yi Pin Prawn

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • Fortress Hill

If you're in the North Point area, don't miss the Hong Kong branch of Yi Pin Prawn, a Taiwanese izakaya. They're open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 12am, making it a great spot to unwind with friends after work or enjoy some late-night snacks. Their specialty is prawns, which they prepare in eight different ways, including their popular pepper prawn and prawns cooked in wine soup. The salted small clam and pepper conch are must-try dishes for seafood lovers. However, our personal favourite on the menu is the delicious grilled cuttlefish sausage. Unlike traditional recipes that include pork, their version uses only pure cuttlefish. All the dishes pair perfectly with ice-cold beer or sake, which you can conveniently grab from their fridge. If you prefer to bring your own liquor or wine, just purchase a bottle from their selection, and you can bring your own bottle to the venue without any corkage fee. Note that seating is limited, but a private room is available for up to six people. Be sure to call ahead to reserve the room. 

Beyrouth Bistro
Beyrouth Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Central

Beyrouth Bistro is a family-run Middle Eastern eatery founded in the 90s by Lebanese native Joseph Assaf. The venue is a favourite late-night spot for Central partygoers, as they served up satisfying food before heading home after bar hopping in the area. The quality of their kebabs is top-notch. Dig into delicious kebabs made from quality lamb legs prepared for 24 hours. And, if you still have room, go for a side of hummus too.

Under Bridge Spicy Crab

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Under Bridge Spicy Crab, located in Wan Chai, is a popular destination for locals and visitors seeking authentic typhoon shelter-style cuisine. Their menu offers many dishes, including meat, seafood, and vegetable delicacies. One must-try dish is their signature Under Bridge Spicy Crab, which is skillfully fried and served with generous portions of toasted garlic, shallots, spring onions, and chilli. Additionally, they offer various crab dishes such as salted egg yolk crab, ginger and spring onion crab, curry crab, and steamed crab with Huadiao wine. If you enjoy spicy food, you can choose from different levels of spiciness for your dishes. Other delectable options include steamed razor clam with green bean vermicelli, garlic mantis shrimp, and satisfying carb-loaded choices like their signature fried rice or stir-fried noodles with crab oil and bean sprouts. To complement your meal, opt for an ice-cold beer for the perfect dining experience.

The Green Door
The Green Door

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

The Green Door is a new cocktail bar located amidst the bustling wet market stalls of Graham Street Market. The bar specialises in crafting cocktails that offer playful twists on classics, but one of the standout features of the venue is its food selection. The menu is curated by executive chef Gavin Chin, formerly of Brut!, and includes a variety of delectable dishes. For those looking for a refreshing start, they offer cold dishes, including market clams with shishito salsa and romesco ($120). If you prefer something hot and satisfying, the menu features melt-in-your-mouth grilled Threadfin ($180), cured with housemade orange kocht prawn head and scallion butter, and crispy prawn cutlets ($120) served with bonito flakes. To round off your dining experience at The Green Door, treat yourself to a serving of their American Pie ($90), a classic apple pie served with vanilla ice cream - one of the best we've tried in the city.

Click below for a first look video of The Green Door

Foodtrip Bedana's Filipino Restaurant
Foodtrip Bedana's Filipino Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Jordan

Step into this family-owned joint that started on Saigon Street in 2008 before relocating to Woosung Street almost a decade later. It's a haven for Filipino food lovers, offering a variety of mouthwatering classics. Indulge in their crispy and succulent pork belly known as lechon kawali, the tender barbecued pork belly called liempo marinated in a blend of calamansi and soy sauce, and the moreish sisig, a combination of minced pork, chopped onion, and chicken liver. Additionally, they serve kare-kare, an oxtail stew with a rich peanut sauce. Don't miss their boodle fight experience, a unique Filipino communal feast tradition with origins in the military. During this feast, a spread of Filipino dishes is presented on a bed of banana leaves and enjoyed with your bare hands.

Sun Hing Restaurant《新興食家》
Sun Hing Restaurant《新興食家》

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Kennedy Town

Sun Hing is your answer for a stomach-filling dim sum that’s not only delicious but also dirt cheap. This humble little dim sum joint is made for night owls thanks to its 3am opening hours. Unlike most restaurants, customers don’t get to just pick and choose off the menu. Instead, the dim sum here comes fresh out of the steamer; servers will go to each table asking if there are any takers once the food’s ready. The leftovers are stacked together on a side table, where customers can later return to take what they want to eat. Once you’ve had a taste of Sun Hing’s famous custard buns, you’ll be going back for more. 

Sichuan Spicy Crab
Sichuan Spicy Crab

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you're craving some mouthwatering Sichuan cuisine, this hot pot skewer joint in Tsim Sha Tsui is open until past midnight. They offer extensive dishes from seafood, meat, veggies, and more. Must-tries are their Sichuan-style spicy crab, grilled meat skewers, grilled fish, and chicken or seafood pot. If you’re coming here as a group, make sure to try their seafood pot with prawns, crabs, abalone, crayfish, clams and more. That's enough to feed your whole gang at such great value for money.   

Block 18 Doggie's Noodle

Block 18 Doggie's Noodle

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sham Shui Po

With seven different locations around Hong Kong, Block 18 Doggie’s Noodles is well loved by locals. Open 24 hours, the eatery might have a lacklustre shopfront but that does no justice to the amazing food offered inside. The noodles here are the star of the show, served in a rich, flavourful broth made from pork bones and other various ingredients. The glutinous noodles are soft and bouncy in every bite. We highly recommend trying the faux shark fin soup made with shredded duck meat, too. Daily 24 hours

Read more
Ichiran
Ichiran

  • Restaurants
  • Ramen
  • Causeway Bay

Nothing can sober you up quite like a steaming bowl of noodles. When the clock strikes Friday night or early Saturday morning, you’ll witness a stream of restless party enthusiasts forming a line outside Ichiran, eagerly awaiting their delectable, slurp-worthy ramen fix. If you haven’t experienced it yet, Ichiran is a Japanese ramen eatery renowned for its expertise in tonkotsu ramen. With private booths for each patron, you have the freedom to customise your orders, from the texture of the noodles to the selection of additional toppings or sides. Fair warning though, if you do decide to indulge in a midnight feast at Ichiran, be prepared to queue.

小辣椒 (Little Chilli)
小辣椒 (Little Chilli)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • North Point

Located at the intersection of North Point Road and Java Road, Little Chilli is a cosy eatery that specialises in serving authentic and fiery Sichuan cuisine. Their menu features an array of numbingly spicy dishes, including spicy boiled frog with bean sprouts and konnyaku noodles, accompanied by an assortment of ingredients such as chilli oil, chilli peppers, scallions, and Sichuan peppercorns. They also offer cooling dishes like cold cucumber with garlic if you prefer something milder.

