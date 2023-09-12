Hong Kong’s top 12 sexy movies

Loosely based on the (in)famous 17th-century erotic novel The Carnal Prayer Mat , this sex comedy follows Mei Yeung-sheng (played by Lawrence Ng), a randy scholar who spurns the teachings of a monk trying to keep him on the straight and narrow, in favour of marrying the most beautiful virgin in town (played by Amy Yip). What happens next is nothing less than a lust-filled rampage, with Mei seducing a score of married women, driving his wife to have her own affair that leads to a nasty end. Keep your eyes peeled for when Mei finds a doctor to graft a horse penis onto his own appendage.