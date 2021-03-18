Asian LGBTQ+ films and series that should be on your radar
Queer movies and series to add to your must-watch list
We have gotten more representations of LGBTQ+ in media over the years. From lighthearted comedies to touching dramas, the selection of queer films and shows isn't as narrow as it used to be. There is so much queer content in streaming services now, so we decided to put together a list of some of the must-see Asian LGBTQ+ flicks and series in recent years.
Suk Suk (Twilight's Kiss), 2019 (Hong Kong)
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (How I Felt When I Saw That Girl), 2019 (India)
Present Perfect, 2017 (Thailand)
Die Beautiful, 2016 (Philippines)
Your Name Engraved Herein, 2020 (Taiwan)
Taiwan's highest-grossing LGBTQ-themed film of all time, Your Name Engraved Herein, is set against the backdrop of 1980's Taiwan as martial law ends. Wang Bo Te (Birdy), a new student at an all-boys Catholic high school, meets Chang Jia-han (A-han). They soon become fast friends and fall in love during a time of social change. They explore their love while dealing with family pressure and homophobia, drawing the pair together and pulling them apart.
Dear Ex, 2018 (Taiwan)
Wish You: Your Melody From My Heart, 2021 (Korea)
The Half Of It, 2020 (US)
