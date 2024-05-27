Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong spa
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Newest seasonal wellness treatments in Hong Kong to pamper yourself with

Unwind and reset with these time-limited treatments

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Listen, Hongkongers need a break. We live in one of the world’s most densely populated, busiest, and most expensive cities, in an economy largely driven by fast-paced industries such as finance, banking, trade, and logistics. We are also notorious for our long working hours, and pulling overtime is largely considered the norm. So yes, it tracks that Hongkongers need the time and space to properly unwind every now and then. Thank god our city is also home to plenty of good spas and wellness facilities – here are some of the newest wellness treatments in town for this season.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out Hong Kong’s best healthy meal subscriptions, and ways to unleash your inner goddess

Time-limited pampering

Tech Detox Escapes at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy George Apostolidis / Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Tech Detox Escapes at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Sport and fitness
  • Central

In honour of Global Wellness Day on June 8, Mandarin Oriental locations around the world will be conducting their digital wellness initiative to help manage our relationship with digital technology and the stresses of always being connected. On the day itself, MO spas worldwide will offer a series of free activities to encourage disconnecting from tech and embracing new wellness routines. These include outdoor yoga classes, guided social runs, fitness and dance activities, and guided meditations across Mandarin Oriental and the Landmark Mandarin Oriental.

Read more
Chuan Global Wellness Week
Photograph: Courtesy Cordis, Hong Kong

Chuan Global Wellness Week

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Mong Kok

Starting on Global Wellness Day, Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong will be offering a week of wellness activities designed to guide urbanites towards a renewed sense of balance. This range of activities include a Chuan Breathing Ritual, a poolside Tai Chi class with a master, singing bowls, stretching, yoga, and a sip and paint session with the Eve Bliss team where you’ll get to design your own eco-friendly tote bag. All sessions are available to hotel guests and the public on a complimentary, first-come-first-served basis. Register your interest and the spa will contact successful applicants.

Read more
Advertising
Urban Oasis Forest Bathing at The Mira Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mira Hong Kong

Urban Oasis Forest Bathing at The Mira Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Mira Hong Kong’s latest wellness experience allows guests to ground themselves in nature right in the heart of the city. Inspired by the practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, a certified forest therapy guide will bring guests through the greenery of the nearby Kowloon Park. The 75-minute mindful walking meditation session will urge you to slow down and take in the city’s century-old banyans and majestic broad-leaf fig trees, as well as the various breeds of birds. To enhance the experience, guests can also have the option to tack on additional sessions like a back or foot massage using a forest-scented blend of Aromatherapy Associates products, or even a three-course wellness lunch at the hotel’s Whisk restaurant.

Participants are also given unlimited access to The Mira’s wellness facilities on the day, including an indoor infinity pool, steam room, Jacuzzi, heated waterbed lounge, as well as the gym. Priced at $650 per person or $1,240 for two, this wellness experience is available once a month on Saturdays and requires advance booking.

Read more
Asaya Thai Escape at Rosewood Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Asaya / Rosewood Hong Kong

Asaya Thai Escape at Rosewood Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rooted in the time-honoured traditions of Thai massage, the Touch of Thailand treatments at Asaya are designed to relieve aches and inflammation with gentle stretches and warm therapeutic herbal balls, applied with temperate pressure. Guests can expect to come out of the treatment room with improved flexibility, balance, and inner harmony.

The Touch of Thailand treatment is available until June 30 for $1,880, but the best way to enjoy it is with Asaya’s Thai Escape stay, where two people can spend a night unwinding in the Asaya Lodge. This staycation is inclusive of the 60-minute Thai massage, Thai breakfast for two enjoyed in the Urban Garden, and exclusive access to the Manor Club on the 40th floor plus other Asaya facilities. Thai Escape rates start from $13,560 and is also available until June 30.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
EstheClinic
Photograph: Courtesy EstheClinic

EstheClinic

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

Seasonal changes in the weather can mess with your skin, and the increased humidity from the recent wet weather can cause a spike in skin irritation and breakouts. This is why French beauty clinic EstheClinic is presenting an intense acne-busting programme for skin that is less than happy. EstheIPL’s pulses of light work to nix spots, and also stimulate collagen production, minimise pores, and erase acne scars, while the non-thermal blue and red lights of the LED treatment are able to kill acne-causing bacteria deep within the pores.

EstheClinic’s treatment uses both IPL and LED in a harmonious programme that targets different layers of the skin. Come out of the clinic with skin that’s de-stressed and boasts a higher cell metabolism rate. Prices start from $2,300 for a 75-minute session, but there is also a two-month pass available for $9,800.

Read more
Book online
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.