In honour of Global Wellness Day on June 8, Mandarin Oriental locations around the world will be conducting their digital wellness initiative to help manage our relationship with digital technology and the stresses of always being connected. On the day itself, MO spas worldwide will offer a series of free activities to encourage disconnecting from tech and embracing new wellness routines. These include outdoor yoga classes, guided social runs, fitness and dance activities, and guided meditations across Mandarin Oriental and the Landmark Mandarin Oriental.
Listen, Hongkongers need a break. We live in one of the world’s most densely populated, busiest, and most expensive cities, in an economy largely driven by fast-paced industries such as finance, banking, trade, and logistics. We are also notorious for our long working hours, and pulling overtime is largely considered the norm. So yes, it tracks that Hongkongers need the time and space to properly unwind every now and then. Thank god our city is also home to plenty of good spas and wellness facilities – here are some of the newest wellness treatments in town for this season.
