The Mira Hong Kong’s latest wellness experience allows guests to ground themselves in nature right in the heart of the city. Inspired by the practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, a certified forest therapy guide will bring guests through the greenery of the nearby Kowloon Park. The 75-minute mindful walking meditation session will urge you to slow down and take in the city’s century-old banyans and majestic broad-leaf fig trees, as well as the various breeds of birds. To enhance the experience, guests can also have the option to tack on additional sessions like a back or foot massage using a forest-scented blend of Aromatherapy Associates products, or even a three-course wellness lunch at the hotel’s Whisk restaurant.

Participants are also given unlimited access to The Mira’s wellness facilities on the day, including an indoor infinity pool, steam room, Jacuzzi, heated waterbed lounge, as well as the gym. Priced at $650 per person or $1,240 for two, this wellness experience is available once a month on Saturdays and requires advance booking.