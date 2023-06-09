7 Ways to embrace your femininity and unleash your inner goddess

As women, we tend to put the needs of others before our own, but taking care of ourselves is vital to our overall health and happiness. By prioritising self-care, we can reduce stress, improve our physical health, boost our mood, and enhance our relationships with loved ones. Self-care for women can encompass a wide range of activities, including taking care of your sexual and mental health and commiting time each day, whether for a relaxing bath, a walk in nature, or simply taking a few deep breaths.

Awaken your divine feminine goddess by focusing and embracing your own sexual pleasure. Good pleasurable sex is essential for women, you shouldn't be afraid of asserting your wants and needs in sexual matters. Cultivate feminine energy by getting out of your head and stimulating your senses. Here's a list of toys in the pleasure aisle to get you started with your journey. If you want a relaxing and fun bath time, check out Womanizer's newly launched Womanizer Wave, the world's first showerhead specifically created for masturbation.

Despite the abundance of skincare products available for the face, neck, hands, and hair, there is a lack of options for intimate areas where the skin is particularly sensitive and fragile. That's where Cocoxells comes in. It is an intimate feminine skincare spray designed to moisturise, tighten, and whiten the skin around the vulva. It uses luxurious ingredients such as oat and plankton extract to purify and calm the skin. Shop for their products online at cocoxells.com.

If you’ve just given birth and are a new mum, the newly launched platform, The Modern Pui Yuet, a one-stop shop to guide you through your postpartum journey. Born to break those barriers and provide a hassle-free experience for mothers, Claudia Solenthaler, who experienced the challenges of her fourth trimester, founded the platform to provide accessible, holistic postnatal care to all mothers. The site offers easy DIY care packs backed by Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and wellness practitioner services from postnatal physiotherapy to TCM postpartum body type consultation, life coaching, and more. Additionally, mums looking to find reading materials for their journey can browse The MPY Blog, a treasure trove of postnatal advice, tips, recipes, interviews with industry experts, and other helpful materials.