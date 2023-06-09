Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Arao
Photograph: Courtesy Arao

7 Ways to embrace your femininity and unleash your inner goddess

Awaken and tap into your feminine energy

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Karrie Bitanga
Advertising

Hong Kong is a bustling and vibrant city with a fast-paced lifestyle that can often leave us feeling overwhelmed and stressed. With the demands of work and everyday life, it's easy to lose balance in our lives. As women, it's important to take a step back and rebalance to ensure we're taking care of our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Nurturing and honouring the divine feminine energy, awakening our sensuality and creativity, and incorporating mindfulness, playfulness, and a bit of pampering in our day-to-day life can help bring balance to our lives. In this article, we'll explore some ways to nurture our feminine energy and provide tips and recommendations that you can do in the city to help you embrace your femininity and unleash the goddess in you. 

RECOMMENDED: Have yourself an eventful month with our guide to all the biggest and best events happening in town

Get your body moving
Photograph: Courtesy BodyBalance

1. Get your body moving

Taking care of your physical health by attending fitness and dance classes, free-flow movement, or meditation sessions not only boosts your mood but attracts positivity and good energy within. 

On Sunday, June 11, 4pm, catch Project S's BodyBalance x Soundhealing workshop to help your mind and body relax and recharge. Experience a guided stretching session with Sarah Wersborg and follow it with a 45-minute sound meditation by Cheryl Rodriguez. Tickets are priced at $450 and available at eventbrite.hk.  


And if you’re a morning person, join the Kerry Hotel x Sweaty Betty wellness breakfast club to detox and destress with a one-hour nourishing yoga class and a specially designed nutritious breakfast at the beautiful lounge of Kerry Hotel. Tickets available at eventbrite.hk.

Allow time for grounding, healing, and balancing your energy  
Photograph: Courtesy Balance Health

2. Allow time for grounding, healing, and balancing your energy  

Women are often caught up with everyday tasks and most often neglect to protect our energy. It is important to recognise our needs and nurture our spirit. 

Recharge your energy at Holistic health clinic Balance Health and try a Sufi healing sesson guided by energy healer Hafsa Khan. Sufi healing with spiritual psychology provides a holistic approach to healing the mind, body, and spirit. It can help individuals overcome various psychological issues, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction, by promoting self-awareness, mindfulness, and inner peace. 

Another way to balance your energy is through singing bowl therapy. Singing bowl therapy reduces stress and anxiety with the help of vibrational frequency. It helps align and strengthen women's mental, emotional, and physical state. Try a session at the Singing Bowl Zentral, or attend gong baths hosted by gong master Martha Collard, founder of Red Doors Studio.

You can also check out Ikigai studio in Central. The studio provides an extensive list of yoga and meditation classes, including mindfulness-based practices that will put you into a relaxed consciousness and train your awareness. 

Advertising
Spend time with other women
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

3. Spend time with other women

Having a good support group or a few friends to fall back on nurtures your soul and recharges your feminine energy. Simple afternoon tea or happy hour with your girlfriends acts as great therapy when things are not going your way. Indulge in afternoon tea menus with your gal squad at these venues in the city, or enjoy a few cocktails at the best drinking spots in town.

For moms looking for a connection, The Rebel Mums (for badass mums) is more than just a fashion brand but also a mums’ club. The purpose-driven brand with a mission to start a new conversation around motherhood where the TRM founder shares her own experiences as a mother. Watch out for their upcoming events and shop for stylish outfits too. Visit their online store therebelmums.com

Treat yourself to some retail therapy
Photograph: Courtesy Gourami

4. Treat yourself to some retail therapy

Rewarding yourself with simple pleasures can lift your energy. Go on a shopping spree for things that make you feel beautiful. Radiate feminine energy through colours, textures, and shapes complimenting your look and personality. From accessories, beauty care products, and other lifestyle finds, there are various local independent shops and women-owned retail brands in Hong Kong that you can support.  

In celebration of pearl month, check out Arao, a sustainable and ethical jewellery brand that offers a great selection of golden South Sea pearls. Arao Jewellery is available online at thearaolife.com and Novel Fineries at The Peninsula Hong Kong. 

Since it's summer, it's also time to upgrade your wardrobe for the best of the season's offerings. Make a statement this summer and browse items from the best shops for swimwear in Hong Kong. Hong Kong-based sustainable brand VIPOP has also just announced their latest collection featuring handcrafted swimwear and accessories lovingly made by artisans from Colombia. Whether going for a holiday in Thailand or Bali or attending a junk party, there's something for you at VIPOP

Advertising
Make your own self-care a priority
Photograph: Courtesy Womanizer

5. Make your own self-care a priority

As women, we tend to put the needs of others before our own, but taking care of ourselves is vital to our overall health and happiness. By prioritising self-care, we can reduce stress, improve our physical health, boost our mood, and enhance our relationships with loved ones. Self-care for women can encompass a wide range of activities, including taking care of your sexual and mental health and commiting time each day, whether for a relaxing bath, a walk in nature, or simply taking a few deep breaths.  

Awaken your divine feminine goddess by focusing and embracing your own sexual pleasure. Good pleasurable sex is essential for women, you shouldn't be afraid of asserting your wants and needs in sexual matters. Cultivate feminine energy by getting out of your head and stimulating your senses. Here's a list of toys in the pleasure aisle to get you started with your journey. If you want a relaxing and fun bath time, check out Womanizer's newly launched Womanizer Wave, the world's first showerhead specifically created for masturbation. 

Despite the abundance of skincare products available for the face, neck, hands, and hair, there is a lack of options for intimate areas where the skin is particularly sensitive and fragile. That's where Cocoxells comes in. It is an intimate feminine skincare spray designed to moisturise, tighten, and whiten the skin around the vulva. It uses luxurious ingredients such as oat and plankton extract to purify and calm the skin. Shop for their products online at cocoxells.com.

If you’ve just given birth and are a new mum, the newly launched platform, The Modern Pui Yuet, a one-stop shop to guide you through your postpartum journey. Born to break those barriers and provide a hassle-free experience for mothers, Claudia Solenthaler, who experienced the challenges of her fourth trimester, founded the platform to provide accessible, holistic postnatal care to all mothers. The site offers easy DIY care packs backed by Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and wellness practitioner services from postnatal physiotherapy to TCM postpartum body type consultation, life coaching, and more. Additionally, mums looking to find reading materials for their journey can browse The MPY Blog, a treasure trove of postnatal advice, tips, recipes, interviews with industry experts, and other helpful materials.  

Book a day for pampering
Photograph: Courtesy LifeHub

6. Book a day for pampering

In our fast-paced world, it’s increasingly important to make time for rest and relaxation in order to recover. Consider exploring some of the city’s unique wellness experiences, or treat yourself to a rejuvenating day at one of Hong Kong’s best spas

You can also try the services at Heal Aesthetic, a health centre dedicated to aesthetic and wellness transformation. Their East meets West approach for treatments combining Traditional Chinese medicine plus hydrating facials is a must-try for those craving some ‘me’ time.  

Advertising
Do things that spark your creativity
Photograph: Courtesy Tung Yao Ceramics Design Studio

7. Do things that spark your creativity

Let your creative juices flow and immerse yourself in artistic expression. Attend a workshop to hone your creative force and learn a new skill. Join the best art jamming classes and DIY workshops that enable you to tap into your creative side. 

Get your hands dirty with pottery-making at Tung Yao Ceramics, or engage your olfactory senses through a perfume-making workshop at Sovos Aromatherapy in Central or Intime Artisan de Parfum in Tsim Sha Tsui. 

Embrace summer in Hong Kong

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.