7 Ways to embrace your femininity and unleash your inner goddess

1. Get your body moving
Taking care of your physical health by attending fitness and dance classes, free-flow movement, or meditation sessions not only boosts your mood but attracts positivity and good energy within.
On Sunday, June 11, 4pm, catch Project S's BodyBalance x Soundhealing workshop to help your mind and body relax and recharge. Experience a guided stretching session with Sarah Wersborg and follow it with a 45-minute sound meditation by Cheryl Rodriguez. Tickets are priced at $450 and available at eventbrite.hk.
And if you’re a morning person, join the Kerry Hotel x Sweaty Betty wellness breakfast club to detox and destress with a one-hour nourishing yoga class and a specially designed nutritious breakfast at the beautiful lounge of Kerry Hotel. Tickets available at eventbrite.hk.