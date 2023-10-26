The best express beauty treatments in Hong Kong

For those of us who don’t enjoy sweating away for hours in a room full of strangers, EstheClinic’s E-Sculpt treatment might be right up your alley. Using High Energy Focused Electromagnetic Wave (HI-EMT) technology, the clinic uses a device that resembles a defibrillator to make up to 90 percent of your muscle fibres become active, which helps build muscles and burns fat – all while you’re actually just lying down.

The electromagnetic pulses feel odd at first as it causes your muscles to tense up by themselves in cycles of varying intensity, but one 30-minute session can apparently be equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups so the weirdness is worth it! Apart from the abdomen, E-Sculpt can also be performed on thighs, arms, buttocks, belly, and other areas. The treatment is priced at $3,180 per area, and packages of six, 10, or 15 sessions are also available – with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion running for now.