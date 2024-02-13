The best hair salons in Hong Kong

With over 200 salons in Japan and 12 overseas, Aube is a pretty well-known brand in Asia, and has proven to be a success in Hong Kong too. Located in Causeway Bay and Central, the professional team of Japanese hair experts provide services that include cutting, colouring, perming, and spa treatments, not to mention a handy combination menu. A haircut goes for around $300 for ladies and $250 for men, so it’s super affordable.
Tradition dictates that cutting your hair during Chinese New Year brings bad luck, so most people will get it done before the festivities. But if your schedule was too packed for a trim, no worries, the inauspicious time has now passed and you’re free to go snip-happy with our list of top hair salons in town.
RECOMMENDED: Find out what the Year of the Dragon has in store for you with our Chinese zodiac fortune predictions.