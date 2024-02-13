Hong Kong
Timeout

Love Hair
Photograph: Courtesy Love Hair

The best hair salons in Hong Kong

Here’s where you need to go for a good hair day

Catharina Cheung
Edited by
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Tradition dictates that cutting your hair during Chinese New Year brings bad luck, so most people will get it done before the festivities. But if your schedule was too packed for a trim, no worries, the inauspicious time has now passed and you’re free to go snip-happy with our list of top hair salons in town.

RECOMMENDED: Find out what the Year of the Dragon has in store for you with our Chinese zodiac fortune predictions.

Treat your mane well

Aube Hong Kong

Aube Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Causeway Bay

With over 200 salons in Japan and 12 overseas, Aube is a pretty well-known brand in Asia, and has proven to be a success in Hong Kong too. Located in Causeway Bay and Central, the professional team of Japanese hair experts provide services that include cutting, colouring, perming, and spa treatments, not to mention a handy combination menu. A haircut goes for around $300 for ladies and $250 for men, so it’s super affordable.

Glow Spa & Salon
Photograph: Courtesy Glow Spa & Salon

Glow Spa & Salon

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Central

More of a one-stop shop for beauty than just a hair salon, Glow Spa has a team of hair stylists, beauty therapists, and aestheticians on hand to make sure you leave with a, well, glow. Apart from the usual cuts, colours, and highlights, this salon also offers a wide range of conditioning and smoothing treatments, hair extensions, and even specialist services for Afro hair. A cut and finish starts from $680.

Love Hair
Photograph: Courtesy Love Hair Salon

Love Hair

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Central

We’ll be honest, it was definitely the shop’s earth tones decor and plant displays that first drew us to Love Hair, but rest assured that this salon does know their craft. With eco-friendliness at the heart of their ethos, they are careful to use products with reduced chemical content such as PPD- and ammonia-free colours and offer smoothing treatment bHave which is free of all bad chemicals, including formaldehyde. It’s better for our health and for the environment, so we’re 100 percent here for it. A cut and finish starts from $600.

Aveda Il Colpo
Photograph: Courtesy Il Colpo Group

Aveda Il Colpo

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong’s celebrity hair salon group Il Colpo has worked on the locks of many a star, including the likes of Carina Lau, Miriam Yeung, and Stephy Tang, to name but a few. Get your tresses whipped into shape courtesy of its talented stylists, with a wonderful Island skyline view to boot. Il Colpo also does nails and has a spa, so you’ll be looking your best in no time. A cut and finish starts at $580.

Shhh

Shhh

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Sheung Wan

You may have seen the haircare brand OMG Hair before, but did you know that it is actually created by this salon? Boasted as a multi-sensory beauty experience, Shhh has an eye for the most minute details, from using pillowy soft Japanese cotton towels to serving guests in hand-crafted Shotoku usuhari glasses. With just three chairs and a private VIP room, this exclusive salon is evidently not cheap, but you can be sure they’re using world-class products that are top of the range in the industry.

If you’re over at the TST side, you can also check out their branch at premium wellness centre Asaya in Rosewood Hong Kong which integrates Shhh Salon’s award-winning hair treatments and hair wellness expertise to the centre’s holistic approach to wellness.

LaB Hair
Photograph: Courtesy LaB Hair

LaB Hair

This Korean-trained salon focuses their efforts on improving the quality of your hair and the health of your scalp, which is the basis of great-looking hair. If you’re looking for one of those digital perms so beloved by pretty Korean people on social media, then LaB Hair should be your salon of choice – after all, being easy on the wallet and the eyes don’t often come hand in hand!

Indulgence

Indulgence

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

A haircut is always the best excuse for some me-time and Indulgence provides just that. With a vast variety of technical services such as colour correcting, perming, straightening, and more, the Wellington Street salon also offers a range of hair beauty services. If you’re thinking of getting a technical service, they’ve got you sorted for pre- and post-hair care with Olaplex and protein nourishing treatments. Hair cuts start from $450 for men and $500 for women.

Sozo Hair Design

Sozo Hair Design

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Central

Lan Kwai Fong is home to the coolest Japanese hair salon in town, Sozo Hair Design. Drop in for a treatment from the bespoke hairstyling menu and get yourself anything from a regular cut to tape extensions and digital perming. They also have a hair donation initiative to help create wigs for Japanese children with cancer, so if you’re planning to cut off your locks, let Sozo know. Prices for haircuts start from $660 for women and $590 for men.

The Mandarin Salon

The Mandarin Salon

  • Health and beauty
  • Beauty salons
  • Central

Located on the 24th floor of the Mandarin Oriental, you know you’re in safe hands at the Mandarin Salon for all of your luxury hairstyling desires. If you’re dropping by for a cut and colour, why not add on a keratin smoothing treatment too as it promises to restore your locks to their natural glossiness. You can also book yourself in for a trichology appointment if you’re suffering from hair loss and scalp problems. Haircut prices start from $500 for men and $700 for women.

Toni&Guy
Photograph: Courtesy Toni&Guy Hong Kong

Toni&Guy

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Lan Kwai Fong

The salon covers a contemporary 3,000sq ft of space and features an arched ceiling lined in warm natural wood and glass-panelled walls, which make for a relaxing experience in a comfortable yet elegant setting. Services by the talented team include haircuts, styling, colouring, balayage, perming, straightening, treatments, and more. The friendly but professional team asks all the right questions to ensure they create the best result for you – a cut will start from $480 for men and $550 for women.

Change it up for your next pampering

