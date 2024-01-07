Humansa is a comprehensive and multidisciplinary health and wellness centre that promotes healthy living for all ages. Its Victoria Dockside location spans over 14,000sq ft and provides a spa-like ambience, allowing clients to feel at ease while enjoying a therapeutic 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour. A diverse team of healthcare experts, including medical doctors, physiotherapists, fitness trainers, dietitians, and other professionals, offers personalised consultations to create custom evaluations and develop specific follow-up plans for each patient's improvement. Here, clients can access medical services like gastroenterology, paediatrics, dermatology, and dietetic services, as well as various therapies such as physiotherapy, stretch therapy, massage therapy, podiatry, and music therapy. Additionally, they offer comprehensive eye care services, including doctor consultations, thorough eye examinations, as well as laser and surgical procedures.
In a bustling city like Hong Kong, stress and illness are inevitable. Taking care of yourself and prioritising your overall wellbeing is crucial for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life. We've curated a list of holistic and wellness centres in Hong Kong to help you keep your body and mind in peak condition. Discover a world of wellness tailored to your unique needs, from IV drips to acupuncture and holistic therapies.
Note: Please ensure you have clearance from your general practitioner before trying out any services. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, so exercise caution before attempting anything new!
