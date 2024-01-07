Hong Kong
Timeout

Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Hong Kong’s holistic and wellness centres

Maintain overall wellbeing with the help of these holistic and wellness centres

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
In a bustling city like Hong Kong, stress and illness are inevitable. Taking care of yourself and prioritising your overall wellbeing is crucial for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life. We've curated a list of holistic and wellness centres in Hong Kong to help you keep your body and mind in peak condition. Discover a world of wellness tailored to your unique needs, from IV drips to acupuncture and holistic therapies.

Note: Please ensure you have clearance from your general practitioner before trying out any services. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, so exercise caution before attempting anything new!

Looking to get started with clean eating? Check out this list of the best healthy meal subscriptions in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s holistic and wellness centres

Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Humansa (Victoria Dockside)

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Humansa is a comprehensive and multidisciplinary health and wellness centre that promotes healthy living for all ages. Its Victoria Dockside location spans over 14,000sq ft and provides a spa-like ambience, allowing clients to feel at ease while enjoying a therapeutic 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour. A diverse team of healthcare experts, including medical doctors, physiotherapists, fitness trainers, dietitians, and other professionals, offers personalised consultations to create custom evaluations and develop specific follow-up plans for each patient's improvement. Here, clients can access medical services like gastroenterology, paediatrics, dermatology, and dietetic services, as well as various therapies such as physiotherapy, stretch therapy, massage therapy, podiatry, and music therapy. Additionally, they offer comprehensive eye care services, including doctor consultations, thorough eye examinations, as well as laser and surgical procedures.

Balance Health
Photograph: Courtesy Balance Health/Hcchan

Balance Health

  • Health and beauty
  • Therapy
  • Central

Balance Health is a natural health clinic offering holistic body healing services and treatments. The clinic provides services that include acupuncture and energy therapies such as craniosacral therapy, hypnotherapy, as well as Reiki and shamanic healing. Expert therapists and life coaches are available to support clients in achieving a healthy mind and balanced wellbeing.

Reviv Hong Kong
Reviv Hong Kong

Reviv Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Complementary medicine
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Many people opt for IV therapy to boost energy, prevent illness, alleviate cold symptoms, or recover from a hangover. It's no secret that top celebrities like Madonna, Simon Cowell, Cindy Crawford, Geri Halliwell, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Kate Upton have all tried vitamin drip therapy for its age-defying properties. If you're interested in trying this service, Reviv Hong Kong offers a range of IV therapies and booster shots tailored to meet clients' needs. They provide vitamin shots that detoxify and boost immunity and booster shots for appetite and sleep regulation. They also offer an exclusive concierge service that delivers their signature therapies to your chosen location, tailored to your needs.

LifeHub
Photograph: Courtesy LifeHub

LifeHub

  • Health and beauty
  • Complementary medicine
  • Central

Founded by seasoned healthcare professionals, LifeHub practices functional medicine, aiming to address the underlying causes of disease by considering all hidden factors affecting a person, such as genetic predisposition, the environment, and lifestyle choices. Their services include consultations with health coaches, acupuncture, IV drips for immunity and detoxification, as well as multiple therapies to combat various body ailments.

Read more
iLiving
Photograph: Courtesy iLiving

iLiving

  • Health and beauty
  • Complementary medicine
  • Sheung Wan

ILiving, founded by Anita Cheung, a holistic healing and transformation specialist with over 15 years of experience, provides comprehensive programmes to help clients restore overall balance for body, mind, and soul. The company offers Bioresonance testing, which uses equipment to measure the frequency of energy wavelengths emitted by the body to diagnose and treat health conditions, such as digestive issues and chronic diseases. In addition, they provide consultations on food tolerances and assess how certain personal products may affect overall wellbeing. Other services include Qigong energy practice and various wellness and healing therapies. 

Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI)
Photograph: Courtesy Integrated Medicine Institute

Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI)

  • Health and beauty
  • Complementary medicine
  • Central

It is one of the largest natural medicine clinics in Hong Kong that provides customised solutions to help treat chronic health conditions. IMI's services include Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, homoeopathic medicine, holistic therapies, IV therapies, and diagnostic and functional medicine testing. They also offer programmes, packages, and events catering to corporate settings. Maybe it's time to give your boss a little nudge to check on IMI's available well-being workshops for the company's overall health and wellness needs.

Central & Stanley Wellness
Photograph: Courtesy Central & Stanley Wellness

Central & Stanley Wellness

  • Health and beauty
  • Complementary medicine
  • Central

You can check out the company's two locations in Hong Kong, Stanley and Central, for personalised treatments designed to identify and address the root causes of illness, as well as physiological and psychological imbalances. Their approach involves functional and integrative medicine, which emphasises a partnership between the patient and practitioner in the healing process. Additionally, they offer services such as osteopathic treatments utilising stretching and massage techniques, naturopathic lifestyle medicine inspired by both contemporary and traditional approaches, mindfulness meditation, hypnotherapy, Reiki, Japanese healing art, gene testing, and more.

Read more

