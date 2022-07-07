Sexy Hong Kong singers that you need to know about

Sex appeal is often a major selling point for the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to celebrities. We’ve previously brought you the hottest celebs from across Asia and Hong Kong, and this time, we’re back with the city’s hottest singers. We’ve searched high and low to find the hottest and most talented singers that Hong Kong’s entertainment industry has to offer, here’s some local eye candy that you should get to know.



RECOMMENDED: If you want some more music to check out, take a look at our list of Hong Kong’s best underground musicians to listen to.