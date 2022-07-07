Sexy Hong Kong singers that you need to know about

Jackson Wang
Kicking off our list, Jackson Wang is one of the biggest stars not only in Hong Kong and Asia, but arguably around the world too. From his position as K-pop boy group Got7’s rapper, his solo music endeavours under his label Team Wang, and working together with music company 88rising, it’s clear to see that Jackson’s talent as a performer is unparalleled.
Obviously, we can’t go without bringing up his stunning looks too. Rocking a head full of silver locks (for now), along with his ripped body and tattooed arms, you won’t be able to keep your eyes off of him.