Hong Kong
Sexy Asian celebs
From left to right: (top row) Solenn Marie Heussaff-Bolzico, Daniel Henney, Hwasa, Alex Landi; (bottom row) Davika Hoorne, Patcharapa Chaichua, Eddie Peng, Disha Patani I Photograph: Courtesy of their official Instagram accounts

11 Sexiest Asian stars to follow on Instagram right now

Talk about crazy hot Asians

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
If you aren’t following these crazy hot and talented Asians on Instagram, it’s time to fix that today. Spice up your IG feed with this round up of Asia's hottest celebrities to keep you warm and entertained while you’re snuggled in at home. From the worlds of Hollywood and K-pop to Bollywood and beyond, see if your favourite has made it on the list.

RECOMMENDED: Prefer something less #NSFW on your feed? Get inspired by these Hong Kong-based photographers, artists, and bakers, or laugh at some memes instead. Oh, and don’t forget to follow us at @timeouthk while you’re there!

Sexiest Asian stars to follow on Instagram right now

Davika Hoorne

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HWASA (@davikah)

'Mai' Davika Hoorne, one of Thailand's most successful young actresses, first dabbled in modelling before going into TV and films. Her breakout film Pee Mak (2013), one of the highest-grossing films in Thai cinema, alongside Thai actor Mario Maurer, made her an instant household name. Now amassing over 15.7m followers on Instagram, this Thai-Belgian beauty has made a real name for herself in the film, beauty, and fashion industry, gracing numerous magazine covers and working with brands like L'Oréal, Michael Kors, and Dolce & Gabbana. Watch out for her next project as she joins the star-studded Asian cast of Hong Kong zombie thriller Chungking Mansions, which will also feature Mirror's Anson Lo.

Hwasa

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HWASA (@_mariahwasa)

Member of popular K-pop girl group Mamamoo, Hwasa is one of the latest and most popular trendsetters in the industry. Different from the conventionally cute style of female idols, Hwasa stands out with her boldness and is recognised for her stunning vocal and dancing abilities. Fans of the girl band will be happy to know that their documentary will be launching on Wavve on March 25. 

Daniel Henney

Is the adorable dog too distracting? Oh well, sorry, not sorry. Turning 43 this year, Daniel Henney is ultimate ‘daddy material’, and his love for animals makes him all the more attractive. With Korean, American, and Irish roots, Henney is an actor and model in both the US and South Korea and is best known for his roles in the films Seducing Mr Perfect (2006) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), as well as the voice for Tadashi in Big Hero 6 (2014). On the small screen, you can spot him in the classic K-drama My Lovely Sam Soon (2004), a Korean variety show I Live Alone (2016 and 2018) and in the final three seasons of the American drama series Criminal Minds (2017-2020). Daniel will also be starring in the second season of The Wheel of Times which will be airing on Amazon in late 2022/early 2023. 

Solenn Marie Heussaff-Bolzico

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @solenn

Solenn Marie Heussaff-Bolzico is one of the Philippines' hottest celebrities with an 8.2m legion of followers on Instagram. A multi-hyphenate, this French-Filipino beauty is not only an actress; she's also a host, singer, endorser, author, painter, make-up artist, fashion designer, model, painter, a wife to handsome Argentine Nico Bolzico, and a mom to her adorable two-year-old daughter, Thylane. Follow her on Instagram to see what she's up to daily or catch her on Youtube and check out videos of her travels and fun antics with her family. 

Rola

Born in Tokyo and raised in Bangladesh until she was nine, Rola is a model, TV personality, actress, and singer currently based in Japan. After being scouted on the streets in Tokyo, Rola modelled for numerous Japanese fashion magazines. She has since been active on the runway and has gained a massive social media following after her appearance on various Japanese variety shows in the early 2010s. Fans love her kawaii (cute) and playful antics, as they form a contrast to her otherwise chic and sexy persona when modelling.

Alex Landi

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Landi (@alexlandi7)

Calling all fans of Grey’s Anatomy! We have your beloved Dr Nico Kim here – I mean, Alex Landi. Born in New York City of Korean and Italian descent, Landi made his big break in his acting career when he was cast as the series’ first gay male surgeon (and first male surgeon of Asian descent) in Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy (2018). He later appeared in Netflix’s Insatiable (2019-2020), and you’ll soon be able to catch him again onscreen with the upcoming premiere of Walker.

Patcharapa Chaichua

Most people wouldn’t be able to guess this lady’s age just by looking at her photos on Instagram. Despite being over 40, Patcharapa Chaichua (also known as Aum) remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Thailand – and that comes as no surprise when you see how she has managed to maintain her physique over the years. After entering the entertainment industry in 1997, she won her first awards in 2003 as the lead actress for So Sanae Ha's TV series. Classy and elegant, Aum likes to flaunt her figure in beautifully fitted dresses on Instagram, showcasing her fantastic physique and fashion sense.

Tiger Shroff

Debuting with the Indian action film Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff is now one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The multi-talented star has proved to be quite the musician, with his first music debut and Punjabi single #poorigalbaat this past February. With his amazing physique and a strong background in martial arts, Shroff has been the star of many Hindi-language action films, including Baaghi (2016) and its sequel, Baaghi 2 (2018). In late 2020, Shroff crossed over to the music scene, debuting as a singer with the song Unbelievable. He followed that up with his most recent single, Casanova, which has since amassed over 2.6 million views. Head to his Instagram account to check out those moves (and abs)!

Disha Patani

With her new action movie Yodha soon to be released in cinemas this November, Disha Patani is one of Bollywood’s rising stars. Co-starring with Tiger Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 2 (hence the main subject of his dating rumours) was Disha Patani, who had begun her acting career three years prior with the Telugu film Loafer (2015). This stunning Indian actress also participated in multiple commercially successful films, such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story(2016), which marked her Hindi debut, Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga (2017), and Bharat (2019). As a fitness enthusiast, Patani posts videos of her exercising on Instagram from time to time, so make sure you click on that follow button for some #fitspo.

Eddie Peng

Those who loved Taiwanese dramas and films in the 2000s will likely be familiar with Eddie Peng. This actor, singer, and model began his career back in 2001 with the drama Tomorrow, during which he started to gain a very lively teenage fanbase. Peng frequently undergoes training to portray characters that demand a top level of fitness, such as being an athlete in the film Jump Ashin! (2011), the kung fu master Wong Fei Hung in Rise of the Legend (2014), a secret agent in Operation Mekong (2016), and more, earning much acclaim and success for his professionalism. If you follow Peng on Instagram, you’ll be able to witness his many sports adventures and, of course, some eye candy along the way too.

Eliza Sam

Hong Kong’s very own ‘Princess Heung Heung’, Eliza Sam, is another star that benefits from sweet young looks. She is, however, already a mother of one and has been in the entertainment industry for a decade. Born and raised in Vancouver, Sam first won the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant in 2009, followed by the Miss Chinese International Pageant in 2010. Sam was noted for her roles in various TVB dramas, including Divas in Distress (2012), Never Dance Alone (2014), Angel In-the-Making (2015), Apple-colada (2017), among others. While Sam may not be the first to come to mind in terms of the sexiest celebrities, her recent shots on Instagram have shown another side of her, as she matures and goes beyond the ‘sweetheart’ impression – and we’re loving it!

Still need some warming up?

Recommended
