11 Sexiest Asian stars to follow on Instagram right now

Davika Hoorne
'Mai' Davika Hoorne, one of Thailand's most successful young actresses, first dabbled in modelling before going into TV and films. Her breakout film Pee Mak (2013), one of the highest-grossing films in Thai cinema, alongside Thai actor Mario Maurer, made her an instant household name. Now amassing over 15.7m followers on Instagram, this Thai-Belgian beauty has made a real name for herself in the film, beauty, and fashion industry, gracing numerous magazine covers and working with brands like L'Oréal, Michael Kors, and Dolce & Gabbana. Watch out for her next project as she joins the star-studded Asian cast of Hong Kong zombie thriller Chungking Mansions, which will also feature Mirror's Anson Lo.