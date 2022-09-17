Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
豪華餅店
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop is closing down in October

The historic shop's famous egg tarts are loved by many, including Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun-fat

Ann Chiu
Jenny Leung
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

In a notice posted on September 17, 48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop announced that it will be officially closing its door on October 1. According to local sources, the bakery's owner wishes to retire, but since his children will not be taking over the business, they have decided to close down.

As one of the oldest shops in Kowloon City, Hoover Cake Shop has remained true to its era throughout the years with its traditional layout, maroon-coloured tiled walls, a large glass cake cabinet, and its vintage floral cake boxes. The bakery is most famous for its freshly baked puff pastry egg tarts, coconut tarts, walnut cakes, Swiss rolls, and many more. 

During its heyday, thousands of egg tarts were sold every day, with queues sometimes stretching as far as the next block – even Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat was a regular customer. The bakery also used to hold classes for those wanting to learn the owner's secrets of making egg tarts. While it is a true shame to see another time-honoured shop go in this city, hopefully, his craftmanship will be passed down to future generations to come.

Recommended stories:
Restaurants in Hong Kong we wish still existed
5 Instagram accounts that capture the unique side of Hong Kong
Disappearing trades and crafts in Hong Kong and where to find them

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.