48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop is closing down in October

In a notice posted on September 17, 48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop announced that it will be officially closing its door on October 1. According to local sources, the bakery's owner wishes to retire, but since his children will not be taking over the business, they have decided to close down.

As one of the oldest shops in Kowloon City, Hoover Cake Shop has remained true to its era throughout the years with its traditional layout, maroon-coloured tiled walls, a large glass cake cabinet, and its vintage floral cake boxes. The bakery is most famous for its freshly baked puff pastry egg tarts, coconut tarts, walnut cakes, Swiss rolls, and many more.

During its heyday, thousands of egg tarts were sold every day, with queues sometimes stretching as far as the next block – even Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat was a regular customer. The bakery also used to hold classes for those wanting to learn the owner's secrets of making egg tarts. While it is a true shame to see another time-honoured shop go in this city, hopefully, his craftmanship will be passed down to future generations to come.

