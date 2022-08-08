Travellers arriving in the city will only spend three days in a designated quarantine hotel plus another four days at home with limited access to some areas in the city

Hong Kong is finally easing Covid-19 quarantine requirements for arriving travellers. In a press conference held today, authorities announced that incoming travellers will now have to go through a 3+4 quarantine format, three days in compulsory hotel quarantine and four days of ‘home medical surveillance’ which will allow limited movement to some areas in the city such as offices, public transport, and shopping malls.



Arrivals will be required to download the Leave Home Safe app when they land in Hong Kong and undergo daily RAT and regular intervals of RT-PCR tests. People who will test positive during quarantine will be issued a red code. Those who will test negative for Covid-19 after the three-day quarantine are assigned a yellow code which will be activated on the fourth to the seventh day. Yellow codes allow arrivals to leave the hotels but restrict them from accessing designated areas in the city such as restaurants, bars, and any venue that requires a Leave Home Safe app. Entering schools, elderly homes, homes for disabled persons, and designated medical venues are also banned.

Travellers who finish the quarantine will undergo a daily RAT test until the tenth day of their arrival and an RT-PCR test on the first, second, fourth, sixth, and ninth days. Those who will not comply with the rules will be punished.

According to the government, the change in border measures aims to maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness and ensure the return of economic and social activities in the society. The current Covid-19 arrival rules require residents and tourists to go through seven nights at any of the designated hotels. Since April 1, quarantine stays were decreased to seven nights.

