Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Everything you need to know about our 2022 Bar Awards party

What to expect at our annual bash honouring the best of Hong Kong’s drinking scene

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
The fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is happening on January 16! On the night, we will reveal the winners of 14 refreshed award categories with a list of nominees covering the places and people shaping Hong Kong's bar scene (check out the full list here). The event also promises a fun evening filled with amazing drinks, delicious food, lively music, and an all-around celebration of the city’s fantastic bar scene. Here’s what’s going down on the night.

What you need to know about our Bar Awards Party

It will be held at one of the hippest bars in town
Photograph: Courtesy Popinjays

It will be held at one of the hippest bars in town

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Located on the rooftop of The Murray hotel, Popinjays serves up modern European dishes and cocktails with a stunning view. Accessible by a private elevator, the penthouse venue has a bar on one side and a restaurant on the other. It's encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises. The space is a stunner, a cool blend of class and playfulness, with plenty of Kaws artwork to embellish the walls.

There will be free-flow drinks...
Photograph: Shutterstock

There will be free-flow drinks...

It wouldn’t be a party without tipples! Thanks to our generous sponsors, party guests will be treated to free-flow beer and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails all night long. From Nikka Whisky, seasoned mixologist Sky Huo will craft Golden Times, a highball-style cocktail offering refreshing winter flavours. Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard’s speciality brand ambassador and Time Out’s 2020 Rising Star awardee, Jade Lau, is tending the bar to mix up three concoctions made with ​​Martell and Monkey 47 which includes Bramble Express, G & Tea, and Naicha 47. As for those looking to take it easy for the night, Cathay will provide guests with Betsy Beers, while Fevertree will be there to quench your thirst with tonic water, ginger beer, and Madagascan cola.

...along with live music
Photograph: Shutterstock

...along with live music

To set the mood and get the party going, DJs Bobo and Ruby will be manning the deck to spin tunes throughout the night.

and plenty of nibbles
Photograph: Courtesy Dibba Bay

and plenty of nibbles

Of course, we wouldn't let you drink on an empty stomach!  Enjoy an array of scrumptious canapes and indulge in fresh Pacific cupped oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay and slices of delicious Iberico ham from ​​Joselito.

There are three new award categories this year
Photograph: Shutterstock

There are three new award categories this year

We’ll be giving out a total of 14 awards on the night, three out of which are fresh new categories. These include the Best Wine Bar; the Trailblazer Award, which will recognise a pioneering personality influential in shaping the way we drink in the city; and Best Sustainable Cocktail, where the winner of this category will be awarded for driving social and environmental change, one cocktail at a time.

