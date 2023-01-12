Everything you need to know about our 2022 Bar Awards party

Located on the rooftop of The Murray hotel, Popinjays serves up modern European dishes and cocktails with a stunning view. Accessible by a private elevator, the penthouse venue has a bar on one side and a restaurant on the other. It's encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises. The space is a stunner, a cool blend of class and playfulness, with plenty of Kaws artwork to embellish the walls.
The fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is happening on January 16! On the night, we will reveal the winners of 14 refreshed award categories with a list of nominees covering the places and people shaping Hong Kong's bar scene (check out the full list here). The event also promises a fun evening filled with amazing drinks, delicious food, lively music, and an all-around celebration of the city’s fantastic bar scene. Here’s what’s going down on the night.
