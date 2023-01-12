Everything you need to know about our 2022 Bar Awards party

It wouldn’t be a party without tipples! Thanks to our generous sponsors, party guests will be treated to free-flow beer and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails all night long. From Nikka Whisky, seasoned mixologist Sky Huo will craft Golden Times, a highball-style cocktail offering refreshing winter flavours. Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard’s speciality brand ambassador and Time Out’s 2020 Rising Star awardee, Jade Lau, is tending the bar to mix up three concoctions made with ​​Martell and Monkey 47 which includes Bramble Express, G & Tea, and Naicha 47. As for those looking to take it easy for the night, Cathay will provide guests with Betsy Beers, while Fevertree will be there to quench your thirst with tonic water, ginger beer, and Madagascan cola.