Hong Kong Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts FestivalBeyond Limits Education Concert

Celebrate the inclusive power of arts at Hong Kong Arts Festival’s ‘No Limits’

Catch online and in-venue screenings from now until May 2023

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Because art is for everyone, celebrate the creative collaborations between talented international and Hong Kong artists of diverse abilities at the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust’s ‘No Limits’. From now until May 2023, catch various programmes, from film, music, dance, and theatre, via in-venue and online showcases. 

Those who want to watch in-venue can catch the mesmerising performances of Gravity (and other attractions) by Un-Label Performing Arts Company ($100/person) at Black Box Theatre, Kwai Tsing Theatre and The Super Special Disability Roadshow by Birds of Paradise Theatre Company ($100/person) at Sheung Wan Civic Centre, on March 17 to 19 with post-performance meet-the-artist sessions. Musical performances by Connie Wong on A Wonderful Journey ($80-$150/person) is showing on March 18 at Auditorium, Tsuen Wan Town Hall, while Adrian Anantawan in concert with Nicholas McCarthy ($60-$100/person) is happening on March 30 at Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall.   

Within Sight by Ellen Renton
Photograph: Bibi June SchwithalWithin Sight by Ellen Renton

Exclusive complimentary online screenings of concerts, theatres, and films will also be available to the public. These programmes include musical performances of Adrian Anantawan and Leigh McAllister for Beyond Limits Education Concert featuring works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Molly Joyce; the multimedia-infused performance Within Sight by Ellen Renton; and films Imperfect by Regan Linton & Brian Malone and Back to Back Theatre & Back to Back Pictures’ Oddlands and Shadow.   

imperfect by Regan Linton & Brian Malone
Photograph: Michael Ensmingerimperfect by Regan Linton & Brian Malone

Designed to nurture students’ interest in the arts, the platform will also include arts accessibility services that include sign language, theatrical interpretation, audio descriptions in Cantonese and English, and accessible captions in Chinese and English. House programmes in Braille, recorded and easy-to-read formats, as well as relaxed performance and guide dog-friendly venues, are also available.  

For more information, visit nolimits.hk.

