Chotto Maki's new TST branch is giving away free California rolls

Since opening their first branch in Central, Chotto Maki has been providing Hongkongers with sumptuous sushi, sashimi and inventive sushi rolls. They're continuing to spread their Japanese fare with their latest branch opening in Tsim Sha Tsui, offering a selection of their signature American and Canadian-style sushi rolls filled to the brim with hearty ingredients, along with nigiri sushi such as salmon, tuna, scallop, and hamachi which can be prepared as sashimi or lightly scorched with a kitchen torch.

Customisable noodle bowls | Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui on Hankow Street, Chotto Maki's new venue offers a relaxed and vibrant dine-in experience featuring a whimsical design inspired by a giant sushi box. The restaurant's interior and exterior even match the colours of their takeout containers, complete with a large-scale light box on its ceiling – a nod to traditional tatami rooms.

Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

Chotto Maki also launches a new customisable noodle menu inspired by Hong Kong's cart noodles with a Japanese twist. With the option for guests to select their noodles – available in ramen, soba, and green tea noodles – various soups from bone broth, dandan, and curry, as well as tasty toppings like cuttlefish, fish cake, veggies and more – the customisable noodle bowl menu offers endless possibilities. If you're feeling extra peckish, Chotto Maki also provides the option to add miso soup, nigiri, and maki sushi to your choice of sushi roll or noodle bowl.

Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

For drinks, they're also launching two new housemade bottled teas, passion fruit oolong tea and peach oolong tea ($28 each).

To celebrate the branch's opening, Chotto Maki is giving away complimentary California rolls to the first 100 customers from August 12 to 13 (until stock runs out). Mark it in your calendars and head to the new venue to get your quick sushi fix.

Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

You'll find Chotto Maki at Shop B, 42 Hankow Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. Follow them on Facebook for updates and more information.



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.


