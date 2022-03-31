Dyson announces the launch of their first wearable air purifier

It pumps tunes to your ears, fresh air to your face, and makes you look like something fresh out of a sci-fi flick.

So, we all know that Dyson makes the best vacuums on the planet. But along with a slew of other appliances like air purifiers, hand dryers, bladeless fans, heaters, lights, and hair dryers, Dyson is amping up their offerings with a new product that you can actually wear. It pumps tunes to your ears, fresh air to your face, and makes you look like something fresh out of a sci-fi flick.

Photograph: Matt Alexander

Dyson Zone is the company’s first step into wearable technology. The product is aimed at city dwellers who wish to avoid polluted air while blocking out unwanted noise. It comes in a pair of Bluetooth noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones that simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow through a visor that sits over the nose and mouth. The Zone is built with an electrostatic filtration system that captures 99 percent of particle pollution like dust, pollen, and bacteria as small as 0.1 microns, while its potassium-enriched carbon filter captures city gases like NO2, SO2, and O3. The visor can be unclipped and moved down to the wearer’s chin if they want to speak or just want to use the device for its audio – or maybe get less awkward stares from bystanders.

Photograph: Courtesy Dyson/Matt Alexander/PA wire

The look and design seem like it’s made for the Covid era, but Dyson had been working on this design for years before the pandemic. Born from Dyson’s 30 years of expertise in airflow, filtration, and motors technologies, the air-purifying headphones took six years of development and more than 500 prototypes before the final product. The original prototype started bulky with a snorkel-like mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings. According to the company, the product takes inspiration from the shape and design of a horse’s saddle which is engineered to distribute weight over the sides of the head, rather than on the top.

Photograph: Tom Bunning Dyson Zone prototypes

Will it be another great product from Dyson? Will customers be willing to purchase a cyborg-mask-like air purifier? I guess we just have to wait for its release. Dyson Zone is expected to launch in autumn this year. Releases per country will differ and availability will be announced in the coming months. For now, if you want to find out more about the product, visit the official website at dyson.hk.

