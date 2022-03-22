10 Hong Kong restaurants make it on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

[title]
The list of venues voted between Number 51 and 100 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 has been announced ahead of the 50 Best ceremony, which makes its return as a live event taking place in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo on Tuesday, March 29 simultaneously.
Three accolades including Asia’s Best Female Chef Award, Icon Award and American Express One To Watch Award have also been announced prior to the launch of the best restaurants list. Young and talented Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji of Été in Tokyo was awarded Asia’s best female chef, while Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan of Baekyangsa Temple in South Korea was celebrated as one of Asia’s culinary icons, and Eat and Cook chefs Lee Zhe-xi and Soh Yong-zhi in Kuala Lumpur have been recognised as ones to watch this year.
The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list features 25 new entries and reveals 10 of Hong Kong’s top restaurants as Asia’s best. Six of the new entries are from Hong Kong including the highest-ranking newcomer, Japanese restaurant Godenya (No. 64); elegant Shanghainese restaurant Xin Rong Ji (No. 77); French restaurants Bâtard (No. 82) and L’Envol (No. 88); crowd favourite and Indian street food-inspired dining room Chaat (No. 96); and Edomae-style omakase restaurant Sushi Hare (No. 98).
Last year, beloved Cantonese restaurant The Chairman took home the number one spot in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Stayed tuned for the announcement this year and check back with us to see who’ll be crowned Asia’s Best Restaurant in 2022.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list
51. Jin Sha (Hangzhou, China)
52. Adachi Sushi (Taipei, Taiwan) New entry
53. Seventh Son (Hong Kong)
54. Mume (Taipei, Taiwan) Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award
55. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)
56. Euphoria (Singapore)
57. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei, Taiwan)
58. Esora (Singapore)
59. Karavalli (Bangalore, India)
60. Ta Vie (Hong Kong)
61. Pru (Phuket, Thailand) New entry
62. Nadodi (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
63. VEA (Hong Kong)
64. Godenya (Hong Kong) New entry
65. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)
66. Bukhara (New Delhi, India)
67. Refer (Beijing, China) New entry
68. Xin Rong Ji (Beijing, China) New entry
69= Comorin (Gurugram, India) New entry
69= Gallery by Chele (Manila, Philippines)
71. L’Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)
72. Liberte (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) New entry
73. Dum Pukht (New Delhi, India)
74. Antonio’s (Tagaytay, Philippines)
75. Lolla (Singapore) New entry
76. Obscura (Shanghai, China) New entry
77. Xin Rong Ji (Hong Kong) New entry
78. Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)
79. Avartana (Chennai, India)
80. Americano (Mumbai, India) New entry
81. Eat and Cook (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) American Express One To Watch Award/New entry
82. Bâtard (Hong Kong) New entry
83. Amber (Hong Kong)
84. Golden Flower (Macau, China) New entry
85. The Table (Mumbai, India) New entry
86. Baan Tepa (Bangkok, Thailand)
87. Lerdtip Wanghin (Bangkok, Thailand) New entry
88. L’Envol (Hong Kong) New entry
89. Jade Dragon (Macau, China)
90. Topaz (Phnom Penh, Cambodia) New entry
91. Quince (Bangkok, Thailand)
92. Thevar (Singapore) New entry
93. Cilantro (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) New entry
94. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)
95. Maison Lameloise (Shanghai, China) New entry
96. Chaat (Hong Kong) New entry
97. The Eight (Macau, China)
98. Sushi Hare (Hong Kong) New entry
99. Le Côté LM (Taichung, Taiwan) New entry
100. 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Shanghai, China) New entry
