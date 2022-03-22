10 Hong Kong restaurants make it on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

The extended list of restaurants has been announced ahead of the annual awards ceremony on March 29, 2022

The list of venues voted between Number 51 and 100 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 has been announced ahead of the 50 Best ceremony, which makes its return as a live event taking place in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo on Tuesday, March 29 simultaneously.

Three accolades including Asia’s Best Female Chef Award, Icon Award and American Express One To Watch Award have also been announced prior to the launch of the best restaurants list. Young and talented Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji of Été in Tokyo was awarded Asia’s best female chef, while Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan of Baekyangsa Temple in South Korea was celebrated as one of Asia’s culinary icons, and Eat and Cook chefs Lee Zhe-xi and Soh Yong-zhi in Kuala Lumpur have been recognised as ones to watch this year.

Photograph: Courtesy Bâtard A restaurant made for wine lovers, but foodies flock to all the same

The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list features 25 new entries and reveals 10 of Hong Kong’s top restaurants as Asia’s best. Six of the new entries are from Hong Kong including the highest-ranking newcomer, Japanese restaurant Godenya (No. 64); elegant Shanghainese restaurant Xin Rong Ji (No. 77); French restaurants Bâtard (No. 82) and L’Envol (No. 88); crowd favourite and Indian street food-inspired dining room Chaat (No. 96); and Edomae-style omakase restaurant Sushi Hare (No. 98).

Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Hare Japanese omakase in an intimate setting

Last year, beloved Cantonese restaurant The Chairman took home the number one spot in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Stayed tuned for the announcement this year and check back with us to see who’ll be crowned Asia’s Best Restaurant in 2022.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

51. Jin Sha (Hangzhou, China)

52. Adachi Sushi (Taipei, Taiwan) New entry

53. Seventh Son (Hong Kong)

54. Mume (Taipei, Taiwan) Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

55. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)

56. Euphoria (Singapore)

57. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei, Taiwan)

58. Esora (Singapore)

59. Karavalli (Bangalore, India)

60. Ta Vie (Hong Kong)

61. Pru (Phuket, Thailand) New entry

62. Nadodi (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

63. VEA (Hong Kong)

64. Godenya (Hong Kong) New entry

65. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)

66. Bukhara (New Delhi, India)

67. Refer (Beijing, China) New entry

68. Xin Rong Ji (Beijing, China) New entry

69= Comorin (Gurugram, India) New entry

69= Gallery by Chele (Manila, Philippines)

71. L’Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

72. Liberte (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) New entry

73. Dum Pukht (New Delhi, India)

74. Antonio’s (Tagaytay, Philippines)

75. Lolla (Singapore) New entry

76. Obscura (Shanghai, China) New entry

77. Xin Rong Ji (Hong Kong) New entry

78. Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)

79. Avartana (Chennai, India)

80. Americano (Mumbai, India) New entry

81. Eat and Cook (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) American Express One To Watch Award/New entry

82. Bâtard (Hong Kong) New entry

83. Amber (Hong Kong)

84. Golden Flower (Macau, China) New entry

85. The Table (Mumbai, India) New entry

86. Baan Tepa (Bangkok, Thailand)

87. Lerdtip Wanghin (Bangkok, Thailand) New entry

88. L’Envol (Hong Kong) New entry

89. Jade Dragon (Macau, China)

90. Topaz (Phnom Penh, Cambodia) New entry

91. Quince (Bangkok, Thailand)

92. Thevar (Singapore) New entry

93. Cilantro (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) New entry

94. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)

95. Maison Lameloise (Shanghai, China) New entry

96. Chaat (Hong Kong) New entry

97. The Eight (Macau, China)

98. Sushi Hare (Hong Kong) New entry

99. Le Côté LM (Taichung, Taiwan) New entry

100. 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Shanghai, China) New entry