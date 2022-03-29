6 Hong Kong restaurants named in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022

The 10th edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and awards was revealed on Tuesday, March 29, via a live award show broadcast, where six Hong Kong restaurants made it onto the prestigious list. The announcement aired with simultaneous live events in Bangkok, Macau, and Tokyo, making it the first time since 2019 that the restaurant community got a chance to witness the awards ceremony in a live event.

Last year, 11 Hong Kong restaurants were included on the list, and the Chairman raised the flag for Cantonese cuisine taking home the top spot as Hong Kong's and Asia's Best Restaurant. This year, the restaurant inched down to number five, handing the crown to Den from Tokyo, Japan – the second time Japan took the top spot on the annual list.

Other restaurants from Hong Kong that landed on the 2022 list include Neighbourhood (number 9), Caprice (number 24), Mono (number 32), Wing (number 34 and new entry), and 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (number 48).

This year's special awards saw Netflix star and Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan recognised for the Icon Award 2022; Hong Kong's very own David Lai from Neighbourhood earning the Chefs' Choice Award; Natsuko Shoji of Été in Tokyo as this year's Asia's Best Female Chef; and Kuala Lumpur's Eat and Cook – one of the pandemic's greatest gastronomic success stories – took home the One To Watch Award. The Art of Hospitality Award went to Odette in Singapore, and this year's Asia's Best Pastry Chef honoured Singapore's Maira Yeo from Cloudstreet. As for the Sustainable Restaurant Award for 2022, Taiwan's Mume earned the recognition.

The new list of the best dining destinations in Asia is voted for by a dedicated and gender-balanced panel of more than 350 experts, including food writers and critics to chefs, restaurateurs, and regional culinary experts from across the continent. The voting system was adjusted to take into account recent restrictions on travel and provides a snapshot of the dining scene at this time.

Here is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022:

1 Den, Tokyo, Japan (Best Restaurant in Japan)

2 Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand (Best in Thailand)

3 Florilége, Tokyo, Japan

4 Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

5 The Chairman, Hong Kong (Best in China)

6 La Cime, Osaka, Japan

7 Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

8 Odette, Singapore (Art of Hospitality Award and Best Restaurant in Singapore)

9 Neighbourhood, Hong Kong

10 Nusara Bangkok, Thailand

11 Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan

12 Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China

13 Ode, Tokyo, Japan (Highest Climber Award)

14 Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan (Highest new entry)

15 Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

16 Mingles, Seoul, South Korea (Best Restaurant in Korea)

17 Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

18 Joo Ok, Seoul, South Korea

19 Ensue, Shenzhen, China

20 Meta, Singapore

21 Masque, Mumbai, India (Best Restaurant in India)

22 Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

23 Les Amis, Singapore

24 Caprice, Hong Kong

25 Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok, Thailand (New entry)

26 7th Door, Seoul, South Korea

27 Mosu, Seoul, South Korea

28 Da Vittorio, Shanghai, China (New entry)

29 Sushi Masato, Bangkok, Thailand

30 Onjium, Seoul, South Korea

31 Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand (New entry)

32 Mono, Hong Kong

33 Gaa, Bangkok, Thailand

34 Wing, Hong Kong (New entry)

35 Ministry of Crab, Colombo, Sri Lanka (Best Restaurant in Sri Lanka)

36 La Maison de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka, Japan

37 Zén, Singapore

38 Logy, Taipei, Taiwan

39 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China

40 Labyrinth, Singapore

41 Burnt Ends, Singapore

42 Été, Tokyo, Japan

43 Cenci, Kyoto, Japan

44 Cloudstreet, Singapore

45 JL Studio, Taichung, Taiwan

46 Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand

47 Wing Lei Palace, Macau, China

48 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong

49 Megu, New Delhi, India

50 Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (The Best Restaurant in Malaysia)

Watch the replay of the awards ceremony at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants on Facebook and Worlds50Best on Youtube. Follow @TheWorlds50Best for more information.

