Esprit
Photograph: Courtesy Esprit

Esprit returns to Hong Kong with a three-storey pop-up in Causeway Bay

The pop-up gathers art, food and drink, interactive games, and the brand's latest collections under one roof

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Fashion and lifestyle brand Esprit makes its grand return to Hong Kong's retail scene with 'love, esprit', a three-storey pop-up store featuring art installations, interactive games, and a range of key items from the brand's latest collections.

Esprit
Photograph: Courtesy Esprit

Begin your journey from The Joy Department (G/F), where visitors are greeted by an origami installation of Joy the dolphin created by local artist duo Stickyline. Then, head over to the Heritage Gallery to find vintage posters and treasured images from Esprit's archives, along with other colourful artworks and installations that your camera will love.

esprit
Photograph: Courtesy Esprit

Up on the first floor, The Fashion Closet holds a selection of key items from the brand’s bold new collections, including the feminine Pretty Pleats capsule, Dolphin Tennis Club sports capsule, Neon Pop capsule, and more. There'll also be a digital claw machine game available for shoppers to try their luck at winning prizes such as 50 percent off coupons and $1,500 gift vouchers.

esprit
Photograph: Courtesy Esprit

Finally, on the second floor is Joyground, a chic, welcoming lounge decorated with neon lights and pastel-coloured furnishing for visitors to kick back and relax after their shopping spree, and enjoy various food and drink offerings from a rotation of local cafe pop-ups at the kiosk. 

HK Tramways x Esprit
Photograph: Courtesy HK Tramways

A city-wide celebration of the brand’s long-awaited return to the city will also take place on Saturday, August 20, where all members of the public will get to ride on the tram for free! On the day, all tram motormen will be wearing colourful Esprit outfits to showcase the brand’s fun-loving spirit.

