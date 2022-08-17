Shake Shack celebrates Mid-Autumn Fest with mooncake-inspired treats

Giving Mid-Autumn Festival a flavourful twist this year, Shake Shack gets creative with two mooncake-inspired treats for sweet tooths to enjoy this holiday. Inspired by traditional mooncakes, the Lava Custard Shake ($48) sees a combination of whipped cream, pomelo and grapefruit – two fruits which symbolise 'reunion' in Chinese culture – and lava custard blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with crispy mooncake bits for that all-important crunch.

Meanwhile, ice cream lovers will enjoy the Lava Custard Concrete ($45 for single; $65 for double), a vanilla ice cream mixed with thick lava custard, grapefruits and pomelo, as well as mooncake crunches. The whole thing is then topped off with a generous serving of lava custard mooncake wedges. Both festive treats are available in all Shake Shack locations across the city from August 22 to Septemeber 22.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

And, just to make your Mid-Autumn Fest even sweeter, customers who purchase any Shake Shack meal with a Lava Custard Shake and Lava Custard Concrete between Sept 1 to 12 will also receive a limited-edition Shake Shack paper lantern(first come first served), while those who participate in Shake Shack's giveaways on Instagram will have the chance to win a limited-edition Mid-Autumn Picnic Blanket. Good luck!

Recommended stories:

Embrace divine femininity at the Women’s Festival 2022

Don Don Donki opens 10th Hong Kong location in Whampoa

Hong Kong’s oldest restaurants you need to visit



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.