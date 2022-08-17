Hong Kong
Timeout

Shake Shack Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack Hong Kong

Shake Shack celebrates Mid-Autumn Fest with mooncake-inspired treats

How does a mooncake milkshake sound?

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Giving Mid-Autumn Festival a flavourful twist this year, Shake Shack gets creative with two mooncake-inspired treats for sweet tooths to enjoy this holiday. Inspired by traditional mooncakes, the Lava Custard Shake ($48) sees a combination of whipped cream, pomelo and grapefruit – two fruits which symbolise 'reunion' in Chinese culture – and lava custard blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with crispy mooncake bits for that all-important crunch.

Meanwhile, ice cream lovers will enjoy the Lava Custard Concrete ($45 for single; $65 for double), a vanilla ice cream mixed with thick lava custard, grapefruits and pomelo, as well as mooncake crunches. The whole thing is then topped off with a generous serving of lava custard mooncake wedges. Both festive treats are available in all Shake Shack locations across the city from August 22 to Septemeber 22.

Shakeshack
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

And, just to make your Mid-Autumn Fest even sweeter, customers who purchase any Shake Shack meal with a Lava Custard Shake and Lava Custard Concrete between Sept 1 to 12 will also receive a limited-edition Shake Shack paper lantern(first come first served), while those who participate in Shake Shack's giveaways on Instagram will have the chance to win a limited-edition Mid-Autumn Picnic Blanket. Good luck!

