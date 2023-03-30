Explore the tastes of Macau with these culinary offerings

Macau's tourism is in full bloom. Since our neighbouring SAR opened, their terminals have been busy with travellers eager to explore the city. Beyond the casinos, historical landmarks and iconic tourist spots, the best way to explore Macau is through taste.

Heralded as a UNESCO designated Creative City of Gastronomy, Macau's culinary landscape is backed by nearly 500 years of food culture and presents an amalgamation of East and West. This month, Galaxy Macau, a world-class luxury integrated resort boasting 120 dining experiences ranging from authentic delicacies to global cuisine, collaborated with Macau SAR Government to launch 'Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor', spotlighting the diverse culinary offerings of the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Macau Galaxy Macau's team

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Lai Heen's double-boiled fish maw in coconut shell with sea crustacean

Galaxy Macau is giving you access behind the scenes, revealing the delicious secrets of its award-winning restaurants through a series of short films featuring talented chefs, sommeliers, and hospitality professionals, including Sichuan restaurant Feng Wei Ju's head chef Chan Chek Keong, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana's executive chef Riccardo La Perna, The Ritz-Carlton Macau's Chinese executive chef Jackie Ho, among others. From sourcing the freshest premium ingredients to working the chopping board, firing the stove, and pairing the dishes with precious wines and teas, the series presents a flavourful journey that unveils the rich gastronomy that awaits every traveller in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Macau Feng Wei Ju's degustation menu

According to Galaxy Entertainment Group's senior director for Integrated Resort Services, Raymond Yap Yin Min, gourmet dining has become an important tourist attraction for the region, and Galaxy Macau remains committed to collaborating with the government of Macau to enrich the city's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Macau Yamazato's kaiseki menu

From now until May 7, guests can enjoy an array of 'Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor' menus, including restaurants Feng Wei Ju's degustation menu (MOP$988/person), Yamazato's kaiseki menu (MOP$1,380/person), and Bei Shan Lou's Authentic Shandong and Dongbei set menu (MOP$1,888/four persons). Use your Visa card to enjoy these delectable offerings and get up to MOP$300 instant rebate and a complimentary beverage. Diners can also earn Galaxy Rewards Points using their ICBC Galaxy Macau Visa Card.

For more information, visit galaxymacau.com.

