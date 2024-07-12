Subscribe
French restaurant Louise unveils casual dining concept La Terrace by Louise

Customers can enjoy two separate dining experiences under one roof

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Staff Writer
la terrace by louise
Photograph: Nicholas Wong/Courtesy Louise
Check out this exclusive first look at La Terrace by Louise below:

One-Michelin-starred French restaurant Louise has unveiled La Terrace by Louise, an all-new dining concept. Unlike the fine dining experience exclusively served on Louise’s first floor, La Terrace allows customers to kick back and savour affordable, casual dishes from their ground floor and patio.

louise
Photograph: Mitchell Geng/Courtesy Louise

Loïc Portalier, the restaurant’s newly appointed executive chef, has created a menu for La Terrace with brand-new and revamped dishes. To begin, guests can nibble on starters like Mimolette “arancini” bites ($68), shrimp toast topped with pike caviar ($98), or the refreshing pineapple tomato topped with basil dressing ($128). 

For mains, La Terrace provides plates such as onion and Comté-filled agnolotti ($218), a flavourful spicy black pudding with red endives ($208), grilled octopus in romesco sauce, ($228), as well as Louise’s signature roasted chicken with chicken skin-topped Niigata rice and salad ($688). Guests can also delight in La Terrace’s desserts, from options like passion fruit and saffron panna cotta ($26 per piece), pecan nut cookies with vanilla ice cream ($86), or cherry eton mess with mixed herb sorbet ($98).

la terrace by louise
Photograph: Courtesy Louise

Pair your meal with La Terrace’s curated range of French wines, Champagnes, and French-inspired cocktails such as the 30-day barrel-aged Louise Negroni ($128), the Louise Highball ($128) with apricot liqueur and basil, or mocktails like the All Day Spritz ($98) made with Lyre's non-alcoholic Italian spritz. 

