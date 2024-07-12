French restaurant Louise unveils casual dining concept La Terrace by Louise

Check out this exclusive first look at La Terrace by Louise below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

One-Michelin-starred French restaurant Louise has unveiled La Terrace by Louise, an all-new dining concept. Unlike the fine dining experience exclusively served on Louise’s first floor, La Terrace allows customers to kick back and savour affordable, casual dishes from their ground floor and patio.

Photograph: Mitchell Geng/Courtesy Louise

Loïc Portalier, the restaurant’s newly appointed executive chef, has created a menu for La Terrace with brand-new and revamped dishes. To begin, guests can nibble on starters like Mimolette “arancini” bites ($68), shrimp toast topped with pike caviar ($98), or the refreshing pineapple tomato topped with basil dressing ($128).

For mains, La Terrace provides plates such as onion and Comté-filled agnolotti ($218), a flavourful spicy black pudding with red endives ($208), grilled octopus in romesco sauce, ($228), as well as Louise’s signature roasted chicken with chicken skin-topped Niigata rice and salad ($688). Guests can also delight in La Terrace’s desserts, from options like passion fruit and saffron panna cotta ($26 per piece), pecan nut cookies with vanilla ice cream ($86), or cherry eton mess with mixed herb sorbet ($98).

Photograph: Courtesy Louise

Pair your meal with La Terrace’s curated range of French wines, Champagnes, and French-inspired cocktails such as the 30-day barrel-aged Louise Negroni ($128), the Louise Highball ($128) with apricot liqueur and basil, or mocktails like the All Day Spritz ($98) made with Lyre's non-alcoholic Italian spritz.





Recommended reading:

McDull celebrates tram anniversary with giant billboard ‘Ding ding’

EVA Air is giving away free flight tickets to anywhere in the world

A 'Kungfu Street' has popped up by Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.