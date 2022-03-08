Hair salons to reopen in Hong Kong

If you're not cut out to do your own haircut, fret not, as starting Thursday, March 10, the government will allow salons to reopen since it was ordered to close on February 10. Other venues and current social distancing measures will be kept in place until March 23 and will be reviewed based on the current situation in the city.

The vaccine pass will need to be implemented in the salon reopening. Customers who will need to visit the salon must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and use the LeaveHomeSafe app before entering the premises. Salon staff are required to check guests' vaccination status before accepting walk-ins.

The recently launched platform for reporting positive results of self-administered rapid testing logged over 14,000 new cases since it opened yesterday, adding to over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases today. There are reposts that the plan for mass testing and large-scale lockdown might be postponed to April compared to the previews March 26 schedule, but the government has not yet confirmed final dates.

Plan your next visit to the best salons in the city, but make sure to call to check on their new operating hours. If you'd like to know the current social distancing restrictions in the city, visit this regularly updated link. Tested positive for Covid-19? Here's what to do next.

