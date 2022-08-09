Historic Lin Heung Tea House announces sudden closure

After serving Hongkongers dim sum for nearly 100 years throughout their several locations in Hong Kong, before finally settling down on Wellington Street, Lin Heung Tea House announced that they would be ceasing operations via their Facebook page at midnight on August 9. The post says “Dear customers, we would like to thank you for your support towards Lin Heung Tea House over the years. It is bittersweet that Lin Heung Tea House has to say goodbye for now. During the pandemic, our boss has done all he can to keep the tea house up and running, but unfortunately, we’ve reached our end. We hope that there’s a chance in the future when we can reunite. As business owners, we also hope that other businesses like Lin Heung Tea House will continue to stand strong during the pandemic. Once again, thank you for everyone’s support, if fate favours us we’ll meet again.”



Lin Heung Tea House previously made an announcement in February 2019 that it would cease operations on the last day of the month, but the restaurant was able to bounce back after renewing a three-year contract with landowners. Famous for its traditional dim sum from a trolley – a practice long abandoned by most places in the city – we’re sad to see yet another iconic landmark disappear so suddenly from Hong Kong’s dining scene.

