hong kong airline, airline tickets, giveaway
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 1,000 free flight tickets this weekend

Find out how you can take part!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
From August 26 to 27, Hong Kong Airlines is celebrating the launch of four new flight services by hosting a free flight ticket giveaway event in Causeway Bay. During the event, the airline will be giving away 1,000 free round-trip tickets to 18 popular Asian cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Taipei, and many more. In order to join the giveaway, all participants must be members of Fortune Wings Club, and will need to line up for a queue number at Fashion Walk’s atrium which will be distributed at 9am both days on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket giveaways will be scheduled on a dedicated time slot per destination. Participants must return to the event venue on time for their desired destination or they may face disqualification. Once you receive a ticket redemption voucher, you can redeem the complimentary tickets from the airline’s website from September 1 to 15. 

For added fun, each participant can play at a giant ticket grabber, where they have a chance at winning a free plane ticket stuffed toy. A giant gashapon machine is also available on site for people to win Hong Kong Airlines-themed goodies. Hong Kong Airlines-themed installations are also available at the venue where guests can take snaps and there’s a dress-up area for children where they can try on cabin crew uniforms.

Users of Hang Lung Malls’ reward programme app, hello, may get a chance to win an extra 20 sets of free airline tickets which includes two sets of single round-trip business class tickets to Hokkaido and 18 sets of round-trip economy class tickets to destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Seoul, Bangkok, Phuket, and Taipei. 

Download hello to find more information about the additional giveaway. Follow Hong Kong Airlines’ Facebook for updates.

