The annual Hong Kong Book Fair is back at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre! A beloved gathering ground for book lowers, publishers, and writers from Hong Kong and around the world, this year's fair will have a special focus on literature for children and young adults, featuring exhibitions, workshops, seminars, and of course, plenty of books for you to bag home. Here's everything you need to know about the Hong Kong Book Fair 2023.

What time does the Hong Kong Book Fair open?

The book fair is held from July 19 to 25. Doors open from 10am to 10pm on weekdays and Sunday, with the exception of the last day (Tuesday July 25), where the opening hours are from 9am to 5pm. On Friday and Saturday (July 21 and 22), the book fair opens from 10am to 11pm. Please note that admission to the fair will close 45 minutes prior to the closing time.

How do I get tickets for the Hong Kong Book Fair?

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids (primary school students/children under 1.2m tall). Those aged three and under or 65 and above can enter for free. E-tickets are available through the AlipayHK or Octopus app, or you can purchase tickets in person at all 7-Eleven and Circle K stores across the city. Visit HKTDC's official website for more ticketing info.

All ticket holders to the book fair will also have access to concurring events at HKCEC including the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks.

Can I re-enter the book fair once I leave?

If you've purchased a regular adult or child ticket dated July 19 or 20, you can re-enter the fair once on any day from July 21 to 23 after 7pm, and once more on July 24 after 7pm by presenting your admission ticket or re-entry coupon, which will be distributed onsite.

What is at the Hong Kong Book Fair this year?

There will be two special exhibitions at the Art Gallery (Hall 3) this year. The Featured Writers' exhibition will highlight the selected works by nine writers, while the Treasures of Lingnan Culture exhibition will showcase calligraphy by renowned artists, paintings from the Lingnan school, and the intangible cultural heritage of Canton Porcelain.

The fair will also debut a World of Art & Culture zone featuring youth-focused themed literature and cultural arts, along with a series of seminars where renowned authors and speakers will share insights into their creative journeys.

