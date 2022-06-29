Hong Kong to open 12 more Inclusive Parks for Pets this July

Hongkongers and their furry friends will be able to visit over 110 pet-friendly parks designated by LCSD

Following the Leisure and Cultural Services Department's announcement of opening 60 other pet-friendly parks in April, the government will open 12 more 'Inclusive Parks for Pets' on July 1. The new additions will include Wing Lee Street sitting-out area in the Central and Western District, North Point Ferry Concourse Promenade and Oil Street sitting-out area in the Eastern District, and Tseung Kwan O Waterfront Park in Sai Kung, among others.

The new addition brings the total tally of 'Inclusive Parks for Pets' in Hong Kong to over 110. These designated parks are existing public parks not specifically designed for pet use but will allow dog owners to enjoy the area together with their furry best friends.

According to LCSD, more parks will be considered in the future if they get a positive response from the public. Dog owners who wish to bring their beloved pets to the newly appointed parks must keep their dogs on a leash to keep them from endangering park visitors and other pets. And though extra cleaning work will be carried out in these facilities, owners should clean up after their dogs and use the litter bins to dispose of dogs' poop.

Visit this link for a complete list of Inclusive Parks for Pets in various districts.

