Hong Kong's First CBD-focused bar to open in Lan Kwai Fong

There's no denying that Hong Kong is lovestruck with CBD. The opening of the city's first dedicated CBD cafe and shop, Found, last year was one of the catalysts that catapulted the trend into different areas of Hong Kong lifestyle. This year, we even witnessed the opening of the city's CBD spa, Cannable. From edibles, tinctures, beauty and wellness products, pet products, even facial and spa treatments, CBD has cemented itself in the city – and it looks like it is not going away anytime soon. On October 27, party district Lan Kwai Fong will welcome Unbothered, the first CBD-focused bar in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Unbothered

We have yet to see the 1,000sq m space as it is not open to the public yet, but it will be located on the lower ground floor of 1 Lan Kwai Fong and promises cha chaan tang-inspired decor filled with Takashi Murakami artworks. "We hope to help break down the stigma surrounding CBD products," says Connie Lee, a certified CBD advisor and founder of Unbothered. She says that the new venue aims to promote the healing properties of CBD and introduce it in different aspects of everyday life. This is Lee's second CBD-focused establishment after opening her CBD cafe, Drip 39, on Staunton Street selling CBD-infused coffees, teas, and gummies, as well as vape cartridges and tinctures.

Photograph: Courtesy Unbothered

Unbothered's entire menu comes with CBD. Expect cocktail offerings with 15mg and 30mg dosage of CBD, available for consumption in the venue or for takeaway. They will also serve a lunch menu and offer CBD-infused teas, including a hangover tea specially formulated by Lee for those days when you need to recover from a night of binging.

CBD consultants will be stationed at the bar to guide customers about the products and the right amount of dosage for consumption. The venue will also sell bodycare and skincare products, including their signature Super Collagen Serum. "We are very excited to welcome the first CDB bar in the ever-changing Lan Kwai Fong area," states Lan Kwai Fong Group's chairman Allan Zeman. "We are very confident in the future business outlook, and we are pleased to have the founder of Unbothered, who comes from Hong Kong and understands the needs of the local market," he adds.

Unbothered will officially open to the public on October 27. Then, on October 29 and 31, the bar will celebrate Halloween with fun games that will include a Squid Game-inspired CBD-infused Dalgona candy as well as Halloween-themed drinks.

Unbothered is located at Uf/F to LG/F, 1 Lan Kwai Fong, Central. Visit unbotheredhk.com or follow @unbotheredhk on Instagram.