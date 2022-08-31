Japan to ease travel restrictions for non-guided tourists

The country will also be raising its daily entry cap in September

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on August 31 that Japan will be raising its daily arrivals cap from 20,000 to 50,000 people starting from September 7. Japan will also be allowing visitors who are not on a guided package tour to enter the country. However, according to the Japanese media outlet NHK, independent travellers may only be allowed to visit by making arrangements via travel agencies.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more details soon.

