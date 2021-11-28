Spanning a whopping 9,000sq ft across two floors in the heart of Causeway Bay, Lau Haa (which literally translates to downstairs) Hotpot Restaurant is a retro-themed restaurant that will take you back to the old Hong Kong. With over 20 types of soup bases to choose from, the menu at Lau Haa keeps to its authenticity with a range of local, Hong Kong-style food such as handmade plum and pork meatballs, fresh shrimp paste, Huadiao braised chicken and much more.

Apart from the food, what makes this hotpot restaurant the most unique is its interior. Completely decked out in full vintage gear such as neon lights, old tuck shop-style furnishings, retro floor and tiling, dai pai dong tables and chairs, as well as classic Chinese tableware, you'll feel like you've stepped into a time machine back to the 70s!