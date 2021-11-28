Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

Hong Kong’s best hotpot restaurants

We dip and dunk our way through the city's best venues

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Hongkongers love hotpot. Whether it's a festive celebration, family gatherings, dinner with friends, or you just need something to keep you warm during winter, there's always an excuse for it. Perhaps that's why the city is filled with all kinds of unique hotpot venues – from retro-themed places inspired by old Hong Kong to Taiwanese restaurants known for their painfully delicious spicy broths. Keep reading to see our pick of the best hotpot restaurants in town.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more places to keep you warm and well-fed this winter? Check out Hong Kong's best bars and restaurants.

Hong Kong’s best hotpot

Tasty Hotpot Palace
Photograph: Courtesy Tasty Hotpot Palace

Tasty Hotpot Palace

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Tucked away on the first floor of Golden Glory Manion in Tsim Sha Tsui, Tasty Hotpot Palace is not the easiest place to find. But once you're there, you'll feel as though you've stepped inside a traditional Chinese palace. Their fish maw chicken broth is one of the best in town, but it's the plating here that's truly impressive with their meats and seafood served in a decorative way that definitely calls for the camera to eat first. Tasty Hotpot Palace always has a ton of special deals on offer too, which you can keep an eye out for on their Facebook page.

Read more
The Drunken Pot
Photograph: Courtesy The Drunken Pot

The Drunken Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 3 of 4

This 6,200sq ft restaurant in TST makes hotpot cool. The venue sports interiors that are reminiscent of a contemporary fish market and look, well, really hip. And the same goes for the pots, which include soup bases enriched with premium ingredients. One must-try is the signature The Drunken Pot. This features five different soup bases in one copper pot. It's perfect for dipping slices of marbled beef or the restaurant's delicious homemade dumplings and meatballs. If you're not on the Kowloon side, check out the Causeway Bay branch, or better yet, order their hotpot delivery and get dunkin' in the comforts of your own home.

Read more
Advertising
Beauty in the pot
Photograph: Courtesy Beauty in the Pot

Beauty in the pot

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Hailing all the way from Singapore, the beloved hotpot chain Beauty in the Pot has finally opened its doors in Hong Kong, becoming a smashing success overnight. The restaurant, delightfully decked out in shades of pastel pink, elegantly combines flavours and ingredients from various parts of East Asia, creating a harmonious and ingenious blend of cultures that captures the essence of communal dining manifested through the hotpot experience. So, if you’re ever torn between satiating your craving for hotpot and fulfilling your inner princess’ pretty pink fantasies, now you have just the place to run to for both a delicious meal and snapping that Insta-worthy money shot.

Read more
Market Hotpot
Photograph: Courtesy Market Hotpot

Market Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This Mong Kok restaurant is a favourite among locals. The interior decoration is a mashup of a wet market, seafood market, and meat stall. That reflects perfectly how fresh all the ingredients are as the chef personally handpicks all the seafood and meat daily. There are more than 10 soup bases to pick from but the chicken and fish maw soup, and peppered pig’s stomach and chicken soup are among the best. We suggest you start and savour a bowl of soul-warming soup before chucking in all your ingredients.

Read more
Advertising
Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Lau Haa Hot Pot Restaurant

Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Hong Kong Island
  • price 2 of 4

Spanning a whopping 9,000sq ft across two floors in the heart of Causeway Bay, Lau Haa (which literally translates to downstairs) Hotpot Restaurant is a retro-themed restaurant that will take you back to the old Hong Kong. With over 20 types of soup bases to choose from, the menu at Lau Haa keeps to its authenticity with a range of local, Hong Kong-style food such as handmade plum and pork meatballs, fresh shrimp paste, Huadiao braised chicken and much more.

Apart from the food, what makes this hotpot restaurant the most unique is its interior. Completely decked out in full vintage gear such as neon lights, old tuck shop-style furnishings, retro floor and tiling, dai pai dong tables and chairs, as well as classic Chinese tableware, you'll feel like you've stepped into a time machine back to the 70s!

Read more
Quan Alley HK
Photograph: Courtesy Quan Alley HK

Quan Alley HK

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This Taiwanese hotpot restaurant is probably best known for its numbing spicy soup broth that takes seven days to ferment. Plating is also a huge deal here at Quan Alley. Ingredients are intricately served on ice atop beautiful porcelain crockery and antique-like bowls, with some plated to look akin to floral art. Try ordering the chicken cartilage, which is made to look like nougat or the Taiwanese-style fish paste served like a popsicle stick.

Read more
Advertising
Woocow Hotpot
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong

Woocow Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City

With locations in Kowloon City and Tsim Sha Tsui, Woo Cow Hotpot is well known for its wide variety of soup bases. Try popular broth options such as the signature cow offal broth and Hokkaido milk broth with fish maw. The restaurant also offers delivery services if you're looking for a more intimate hotpot gathering at home.

Read more
Dong Lai Shun
Photograph: Courtesy Dong Lai Shun

Dong Lai Shun

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
  • price 3 of 4

Founded in Beijing in 1903, Dong Lai Shun is best known for using thinly sliced mutton from Mongolia in its hotpots. Pro tip: To keep the meat juicy and tender, skim a thin slice across the top of the bubbling hot pot for a few seconds, then dip it in their toothsome secret sauce.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.