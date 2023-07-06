Hong Kong
tsujihan hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan

Japanese zeitaku-don specialist Tsujihan to open in Hong Kong

The Japanese restaurant brings their iconic seafood bowls to Tung Chung

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
It’s a well-known fact that Hongkongers love Japanese cuisine, so much so  that they’re willing to hop on a plane to Japan just to enjoy a great meal. Luckily, for foodies who don’t want to travel, popular Japanese zeitaku-don restaurant Tsujihan will be opening in Hong Kong this July! Based in Nihonbashi, Tsujihan has been around for 10 years and frequently attracts huge crowds of customers who are willing to queue for hours just to get a taste of their signature zeitaku-don, or seafood bowls.

tsujihan hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan

Tsujihan’s menu offers zeitaku-dons in four sizes – Ume, Take, Matsu, and Tokujyo –  which ascend in quantity with additional toppings. Aside from a small side dish of sashimi with sesame sauce, each rice bowl comes piled high with a seafood mix, which includes minced tuna, salmon roe, geoduck, whelk, prawn, cuttlefish, tuna, herring roe, snow crab meat, sea urchin, and much more!

tsujihan hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan

Once you’ve finished two-thirds of the zeitaku-don, the restaurant’s staff will top up your bowl with a rich sea bream broth, along with Japanese parsley, ginger, and yuzu peel; allowing you to enjoy your meal in two different ways that are equally satisfying.

To celebrate their grand opening on July 17, Tsujihan will be giving away exclusive ceramicware and cutlery sets (while stocks last) until September 19 to customers who follow and tag Tsujhan’s Instagram account on photos of their seafood bowls while dining at the restaurant.

Find Tsujihan’s Hong Kong location at Shop B13, Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung.  

